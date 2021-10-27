Top RN to BSN Ranks the Top 15 HBCU Nursing Schools for 2022

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top RN to BSN ( http://www.toprntobsn.com ), an independent online guide to the best higher education and career options for current and prospective nurses, is pleased to share their Top 15 HBCU Nursing Schools for 2022 at https://www.toprntobsn.com/hbcu-nursing-colleges/ .

Nursing is one of the most diverse occupational fields in America - a job where ambitious, hard-working people from marginalized communities can build a professional career in the booming healthcare industry. From entry-level LPN jobs to the highest levels of administration, nurses are central to healthcare. Historically black colleges and universities play a key role in helping African-American and other minority students break into the nursing profession. For nursing students who want the community and encouragement HBCUs are known for, TopRNtoBSN has ranked the best HBCU nursing programs for 2022.

For the ranking of the best HBCU nursing schools, TopRNtoBSN editors ranked only historically black colleges and universities with accredited nursing programs. These programs were ranked according to their tuition cost, graduate salary, and reputation. Editors used data from IPEDS, College Scorecard, and Niche to generate the ranking.

The Top 3 HBCU Nursing Schools are:

1. Howard University - Washington, DC

2. North Carolina A&T State University - Greensboro, NC

3. Florida A&M University - Tallahassee, FL

The full list of ranked schools will appear below in alphabetical order.

As the editors of TopRNtoBSN note, "HBCU nursing programs were the only places where black nurses could train before the 1960s." "Today, nurses from minority backgrounds have all options available to them," the editors go on, "Yet, even today, no institutions have a stronger sense of the history of black nursing." As to HBCUs, the editors explain, "There are just over one hundred HBCUs operating today. With around 4,000 degree-granting institutions of higher learning in the US, HBCU's represent less than 1% of colleges and universities in the country." However, they continue, "Even though these institutions are few, the impact they have is extraordinary. These institutions deserve recognition for the influence they have on minority education and especially the HBCU Nursing Programs!"

The editors explain why HBCU nursing programs are attractive to minority students. "HBCUs were initially founded to educate students who could not access other education systems. The schools, although historically black, have always welcomed qualifying students from any background." Today, HBCUs are some of the most welcoming institutions for immigrants, refugees, and other students who struggle with conventional, majority-white institutions: "The HBCU student support infrastructure is increasingly attractive to non-black students. Students that are low-income, first-generation, or nontraditional also benefit from the HCBU structure."

The 15 Best HBCU Nursing Programs (in alphabetical order):

Alcorn State University - Lorman, MS

Bowie State University - Bowie, MD

Coppin State University - Baltimore, MD

Delaware State University - Dover, DE

Fayetteville State University - Fayetteville, NC

Florida A&M University - Tallahassee, FL

Hampton University - Hampton, VA

Howard University - Washington, DC

Kentucky State University - Frankfort, KY

Morgan State University - Baltimore, MD

Norfolk State University - Norfolk, VA

North Carolina A&T State University - Greensboro, NC

Prairie View A&M University - Prairie View, TX

Southern University and A&M College - Baton Rouge, LA

Winston-Salem State University - Winston-Salem, NC

Top RN to BSN is founded on a dedication to the needs of working nurses, recent ASN graduates, diploma-holders, and anyone else who needs a bridge program to get to their Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Top RN to BSN is completely independent and neutral - their only goal is to provide the most current, accurate information for prospective students, including rankings of online and traditional degrees, guides to navigating financial concerns, and real talk about the healthcare industry, nursing careers, and all of the challenges and rewards of the caregiving profession.

Gail Harris

Lead Editor, Top RN to BSN

[email protected]

(512)710-9901

SOURCE Top RN to BSN