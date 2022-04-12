Top Romanian Marketing Agency Announces Change Of Name To Branziba

For more information about Branziba, go to https://branziba.com .

Cristea explains why Brandion is now Branziba in 2022:

"Ziba is a Persian name that means strong and beautiful. The brands we create and enhance for our customers are powerful and attractive. The name Branziba is a reflection of that," says Cristea.

"It would be easy for us to continue as Brandion. It's a name that our customers have grown to trust. We're proud of the results we've delivered for them."

"But we also recognize the need for constant improvement. Digital marketing is fast-moving and highly competitive. We owe it to our clients to stay on top of changing trends. Business is never about standing still. For us, that's another reason why the name change to Branziba is a good idea."

In the early days of Brandion, customers would confide in Cristea. They told him about their frustrations with marketing agencies. They experienced onboarding delays, punctuated by the back and forth of emails. Constant phone calls. Long waits for disappointing results. Cristea vowed that he would make a difference.

In contrast, Branziba – Performance Branding Agency - dedicates itself to continuous improvement in standard operating procedures; they're as fast and smooth running as possible. These customer benefits are at the forefront of an affordable and efficient marketing service. Branziba now boasts a streamlined, highly efficient onboarding system.

Cristea promises that, as Branziba, his company's commitment to excellence will continue.

Branziba is a branding and marketing, agency based in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. They also have an office in Tallinn, Estonia, and employ freelance talent worldwide. Branziba generates excellent results at competitive prices.

