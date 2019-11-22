Top Running Races Turn Daytona Beach into a 'Race-cation' Destination

Whether a runner lives for the adrenaline of a bucket-list race or simply loves the fun and friendship that takes place at events like these, Daytona Beach has the answer. So pack your running shoes and start your engines! More information is available at DaytonaBeach.com.

About the Daytona Beach Area Experience endless adventures in the Daytona Beach area, a destination comprised of eight distinct communities offering visitors the perfect beach base camp to explore East Central Florida. Choose thrilling activities or embrace the tranquility of days spent on 23 miles of world-famous white-sand beaches. The destination boasts accommodations for all lifestyles and budgets ranging from 4-star resorts to hotels to B&Bs and campgrounds and everything in between. Ranked #1 in Travel Channel's "Top 10 Attractions in Florida, and named a TripAdvisor Best Weekend Getaway in Northeast Florida, TripAdvisor also named Daytona Beach to its "10 Most Affordable Beach Vacations on Florida's East Coast." Visitors can enjoy experiences beyond the beach by choosing from a surprising list of outdoor adventures, family-friendly attractions, arts and cultural venues and an eclectic culinary scene. To receive a complimentary Visitors Guide, find a place to stay, or book your next adventure, visit DaytonaBeach.com.

