Top Sales Experts Join Sales Xceleration to Boost Small Business Success

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration®, the trailblazer in Fractional Sales Leadership, announces an exciting expansion to its team of Outsourced VPs of Sales. Each with more than 20 years of experience, these sales leaders will drive revenue growth for small to mid-size businesses through the implementation of Sales Xceleration's Certified Sales Operating Management System™.

"Welcoming a new Advisor class is always a highlight for us," said Tom Gardner, Chief Community Officer. "It reaffirms that our mission to help businesses achieve sustainable sales success is resonating and showcases the strength of our growing community, one exceptional leader at a time."

Chris Burton, 25+ years | Greater Tampa Bay, FL

Chris specializes in driving revenue growth for businesses of all sizes. As a Fractional VP of Sales, he helps Business Owners, CEOs, and sales leaders transform sales organizations through strategic planning, process optimization, and team development.

Bill Casey, 25+ years | Greater Chicago, IL

Bill is a sales leader with a passion for driving growth through revenue generation, partnerships, and scalable solutions. He has grown membership from 29K to 120K and improved retention from 75% to 98%, managing a $31M revenue portfolio and is skilled in turning customers into partners, leading teams, and building strategies that deliver lasting value.

Ken Gumbiner, 25+ years | Greater Indianapolis, IN

Ken has honed the art of driving sustainable revenue growth through roles ranging from sales management to executive leadership in competitive markets. His experience includes leading high-performing teams for organizations of all sizes, delivering lasting growth through strategic leadership, mentoring, and system integration, including AI.

Rebecca Haas, 25+ years | New York Tri-State Area

Rebecca is a seasoned sales leader experienced in building and empowering high-performing teams. By fostering accountability, coaching talent, and creating winning sales strategies, she helps organizations accelerate performance and exceed revenue goals.

Lisa Mulyk, 30+ years | New York Metro Area

With over 30 years of sales leadership and consulting experience, Lisa is dedicated to driving sustainable revenue growth for organizations of all sizes, from large corporations to agile startups. She specializes in building effective sales strategies, implementing tried-and-true processes, and developing high-performance sales teams.

Mel Percy, 30+ years | Greater Baton Rouge, LA

With nearly 30 years of experience in sales and 17+ years in sales management, Mel is passionate about building strong relationships and delivering tailored solutions that meet each business's unique needs.

Jim Norton, 30+ years | Greater Boston, MA

Jim excels in driving revenue growth, leading high-performing teams, and mastering the full sales cycle. Specializing in GTM strategies and process design, he delivers results, fosters lasting relationships, and enables client success.

Vikas Uberoy, 30+ years | Greater Sydney, Australia

Vikas specializes in driving growth, optimizing sales strategies, and transforming underperforming teams into revenue engines. As a Fractional Director of Sales, he helps businesses overcome growth challenges, fix sales pipelines, and scale effectively.

About Sales Xceleration ®

At Sales Xceleration, our mission is clear: to build a path to more sales for our clients through our Certified Sales Operating Management System™ and the guidance of our Fractional VPs of Sales.

Our proven system is built from time-tested tools and resources, designed to elevate sales performance through the core elements of Strategy, Process, and Execution. To learn more about Sales Xceleration® and the services offered, visit our website.

