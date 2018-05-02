Top San Diego Dentists Share "Keys to a Healthy Smile After 40"

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The new dental health book "Keys to a Healthy Smile After 40: 7 Secrets to Feeling 7 Years Younger" shatters the myth that plastic surgery is the best way to rejuvenate your face. The truth is -- the best way to rejuvenate your face is to have a healthy smile.

Top San Diego dentists Dr. Justene Doan and her sister Dr. Janice Doan reveal why you need different dental care after the age of forty in their new book "Keys to a Healthy Smile After 40."

Book Cover

"Most people have no clue that they can prevent disease and reverse aging through proper dental care. It's not their fault. Until now, no one has taken the time to explain the truth," said Dr. Justene Doan, who runs A+ Family Dentistry in San Diego with Dr. Janice Doan.

"Keys to a Healthy Smile after 40" reveals:

Why bone loss jeopardizes your health, self-confidence and beauty

Why your smile gradually fades as you age, and what to do about it now

How throat cancer can be detected in 3 minutes and save your life

How you may be damaging your teeth without knowing it

The surprising link between your smile and your income, and more

"It's not too late to turn back the clock and regain a beautiful, youthful smile. You can become healthier, more confident, and more attractive," said Dr. Janice Doan, dentist and co-author.

Get the first chapter for free here: www.KeysToAHealthySmileAfter40.com for a limited time.

Same Page Press Publisher Aurora Winter said, "Our mission is to help extraordinary entrepreneurs like Dr. Janice Doan and Dr. Justene Doan make a bigger difference. Their "rags to riches" story of coming to America with nothing and building a thriving 7-figure dental practice makes this an inspiring book on multiple levels."

Published May 2018 by Same Page, a boutique publisher that specializes in launching entrepreneurial thought leaders, "Keys to a Healthy Smile After 40" is available through Amazon or your favorite bookseller.

"The expertise and exceptional caring of the Doan sisters impressed me so much that I decided to change dentists," said Aurora Winter. "Even though that meant flying from San Francisco to San Diego to get dental care at A+ Family Dentistry, it was worth it. I only have one set of teeth and they need to last my entire lifetime."

About A+ Family Dentistry and the Doan Sisters

A+ Family Dentistry is jointly run by Dr. Justene Doan and Dr. Janice Doan, who were awarded "Top 40 Under 40" dentists in the USA in 2015, and have been featured in the media as top dentists.

The sisters understand dental care both personally and professionally. They both have beautiful, healthy white smiles today -- but it wasn't always that way.

The Doan sisters were born in Vietnam. After the war, their prospects were bleak. The girls tried to escape, but were captured and imprisoned in a concentration camp. They didn't have enough to eat -- or even a toothbrush. Their teeth were full of cavities. This book reveals the miraculous story of their harrowing escape from Vietnam to America.

After receiving dental care in the US and experiencing first-hand the transformation in their health, confidence, and smiles, the Doan sisters decided to become dentists.

They now help others using their unique system of empathy, education, and the latest breakthrough dentistry techniques. Patients travel for hours to experience their unique brand of caring dentistry in San Diego. Other dentists and dental care professionals benefit from their training. Find out how they can help you, too.

Drs. Justene and Janice Doan are passionate about spreading the message that it's not too late to get a healthy, beautiful smile. Most people have no clue how to care for their teeth in their forties, fifties, and beyond, and they're jeopardizing their smile and their health without knowing it.

The Doan sisters are available for media interviews and speaking engagements on the topic "Keys to a Healthy Smile After 40: 7 Secrets to Feeling 7 Years Younger." To schedule media interviews and speaking engagements, email janicedoandds@gmail.com.

To celebrate their new book, the Doan sisters are giving away autographed copies of "Keys to a Healthy Smile After 40" to the next 100 new patients over 40 who come into their office for a complimentary cosmetic consultation.

To schedule an appointment call 619-831-4328, or schedule an appointment online 24-7 here: www.APlusFamilyDentistry.com.

Contact:

Aurora Winter

626-636-4328

194397@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-san-diego-dentists-share-keys-to-a-healthy-smile-after-40-300641042.html

SOURCE Same Page Press

Related Links

http://thoughtleaderlaunch.com

