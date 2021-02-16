Top Scientists, Advances in Analytical Chemistry Recognized

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Pittcon provides a venue where scientists who have made outstanding contributions to analytical chemistry and applied spectroscopy are honored. This year, Pittcon will collaborate virtually March 8–12, 2021, and will feature 15 such awards presented to 17 distinguished scientists from throughout the world.

The Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award will be presented to Dr. Isao Noda of the University of Delaware. Dr. Noda was chosen based on his outstanding contribution in the advanced understanding and applications in the field of spectroscopy, his leadership in the scientific community, and his mentorship of young scientists. His research interest is in the broad area of polymer science and vibrational spectroscopy.

The Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award will be presented to Dr. Richard Yost of the University of Florida. Dr. Yost is widely recognized as a world leader in the field of mass spectrometry and analytical chemistry, most notably for his co-invention of the triple quadrapole mass spectrometer, which has revolutionized important measurements impacting human health and well-being in the fields of drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics, environmental studies, and biological analyses.

The Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award will be presented to Dr. Robbyn Anand of Iowa State University. Dr. Anand and her research group have developed methods for single-cell analysis, electrokinetic separations in complex media, and voltammetry at bipolar electrodes. She is also the founder of the Midwest Retreat for Diversity in Chemistry.

The Pittcon Heritage Award will be presented to Dr. Peter Hupe of Agilent Technologies (retired). Dr. Hupe founded Hupe-Busch, which eventually became the Agilent Technologies High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Business. He is also being recognized for his technical and business contributions in the area of Preparative Gas Chromatography, his role in the founding of the respected HPLC Series of International Meetings, and his academic accomplishments as the Chair of Instrumental Analysis and Professor at the Free University of Amsterdam.

Pittcon 2021 will host sessions for three awards from the American Chemical Society (ACS) – the ACS Advances in Measurement Science Lectureship Awards, the ACS Analytical Division Satinder Ahuja Award for Young Investigators in Separation Science, and the ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry.

Pittcon 2021 will also host two award sessions each from the Society of Electroanalytical Chemistry (SEAC) and scientific publisher LCGC. These awards are, respectively, the SEAC Royce W. Murray Award and SEAC Charles N. Reilley Award, and the LCGC Lifetime Achievement in Chromatography Award and LCGC Emerging Leader in Chromatography Award.

Additional awards being presented are the Coblentz Society Williams-Wright Award, the Chromatography Forum of the Delaware Valley's Dal Nogare Award, and the Ralph N. Adams Award.

Of special note is the Chinese American Chromatography Association (CACA) Award, which is celebrating its inaugural presentation at Pittcon 2021.

Information on the aforementioned awards may be found at pittcon.org. Attendance at Pittcon 2021 and its associated award presentations is free to credentialed members of the press, who are invited to register at pittcon.org/press.

Pittcon advances and enriches scientific endeavor by connecting scientists worldwide, facilitating the exchange of research and ideas, showcasing the latest in laboratory innovation, and funding science education and outreach.

