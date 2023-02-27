TOP SCREEN MUSIC COMPOSERS NOMINATED FOR 2023 ASCAP COMPOSERS' CHOICE AWARDS

Winners to Be Unveiled During 2023 ASCAP Screen Music Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honoring the composers who crafted the musical narrative behind the past year's top films, television series and video games, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announced today the nominees for the 2023 ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards. Chosen by the ASCAP composer community, winners will be announced as part of the 2023 ASCAP Screen Music Awards the week of May 15.

This year's set of nominees will compete in the following categories: Film Score of the Year, Documentary Score of the Year, Television Score of the Year, Television Theme of the Year and Video Game Score of the Year.

Established as a first-of-its-kind program among US performing rights organizations, the ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards enable composers to recognize the artistic accomplishments of their peers. The nominations committee includes composers and film, television and video game industry leaders. Voting is open to eligible ASCAP writer members until March 10 at www.ascap.com/composerschoice

Following are the nominated ASCAP composers and their works:

2023 ASCAP COMPOSERS' CHOICE NOMINEES

FILM SCORE OF THE YEAR*

(Films released in the US in 2022, whether theatrically or via another medium)

All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann

Avatar: The Way of Water - Simon Franglen

The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Nathan Johnson

The Menu - Colin Stetson

Nope - Michael Abels

DOCUMENTARY SCORE OF THE YEAR

(Documentary films or series released in the US in 2022)

Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power - Sharon Farber

Conversion - Paul Leonard-Morgan

Prehistoric Planet - Hans Zimmer & Anže Rozman**

Super/Natural - Amanda Jones

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off - Jeff Cardoni

TELEVISION SCORE OF THE YEAR*

(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2022)

Cobra Kai - Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Bear McCreary

Only Murders in the Building - Siddhartha Khosla

Slow Horses - Daniel Pemberton

Station Eleven - Dan Romer

The White Lotus - Cristobal Tapia de Veer & Kim Neundorf

TELEVISION THEME OF THE YEAR

(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2022)

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Holly Amber Church

Only Murders in the Building - Siddhartha Khosla

Somebody Somewhere - Amanda Jones

Station Eleven - Dan Romer

The White Lotus - Cristobal Tapia de Veer

VIDEO GAME SCORE OF THE YEAR

(Games originally released in the US in 2022)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori, Michael Sechrist**

God of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary

Immortality - Nainita Desai

Minecraft: The Wild Update - Lena Raine**

MultiVersus - Gordy Haab

*Categories with 6 or more nominees reflect a tie in the number of nominations

**Indicates a work co-written by non-ASCAP composers

More information about the 2023 ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards, including excerpts of the nominated music, is available at www.ascap.com/composerschoice.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 900,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters and composers, it is the only performing rights organization in the U.S. that operates as a not-for-profit. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 17 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

SOURCE ASCAP