Top Secret Kids Announces the Release of New Comic Book Series with Real Super Heroes for Young Women

Move over Marvel & DC, there is a new REAL Super Hero in town

NORTH CHELMSFORD, Mass., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Superman. Batman. Spiderman. Wonder Woman. These and many other fantasy and make believe super heroes have been around for close to 100 years and bring in billions of dollars. There are movies, comic books, merchandise and television shows. They are a wonderful diversion from problems that surround us and offer many people entertainment and joy. But, isn't it time for the real thing?

Super Hero Lila. Front Cover of Comic Book.

Today, Top Secret Kids introduces a comic book series with some new and real super heroes - Lila & Rugby. Almost 40 million American girls and young women would love the opportunity to believe in a female super hero and role model. Lila appears at many local schools at no cost offering hope, inspiration, motivation and valuable resources in a kid-fun way. She is a strong and bold STEM super hero that can offer a deep personal connection that is desperately missing from society today. She brings a positive message about healthy eating, simple fitness ideas, nutritional information, wellness programs and family activities. Lila and her dog Rugby will be exposing many of the real evil corporate villains that are destroying millions of lives. She also stands for Girl Empowerment for their better health, fitness and overall well-being.

Top Secret Kids is a female driven 27-year-old science and research education non-profit organization with a mission to inspire kids to live extraordinary lives and achieve life changing results. TSK has worked hands-on delivering a wide range of customized and low-cost STEM, wellness, cooking, nutrition and fitness programs to over 1.5 million children and adults locally and 40 million worldwide. One notable pilot program achievement from the 2021-2023 academic years in the Boston area includes a 92% increase in desired fitness and health outcomes; a 64% reduction in electronic device usage; and a 78% increase in grades.

Smokey the Bear, Woodsy the Owl and McGruff the Crime Dog helped a previous generation with conservation, ecology and reducing crime. Today, Lila is a bold new vision for the next great breakthrough. Individuals & organizations can support the future of wellness and fitness learning with this amazing opportunity to RETHINK and RENEW the physical, mental and emotional health of girls and to enrich and enhance lives for a lifetime.

