Top Security Execs from Levi Strauss & Co. and Deloitte Join Inspira Enterprise's Advisory Board

Industry leaders bring decades of cybersecurity and privacy experience to Inspira bench

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Enterprise, Inc. ("Inspira"), a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced that Steve Zalewski, former chief information security officer (CISO) at Levi Strauss & Co, and Mark Ford, former security and privacy expert with Deloitte, have joined the company as strategic advisors.

New Advisors Steve Zalewski and Mark Ford

Zalewski brings 40 years of enterprise and cybersecurity experience and serves as an advisor to a multitude of security organizations and venture capital firms. He most recently served as CISO at Levi Strauss & Co. and has held security leadership positions at Pacific Gas & Electric and Kaiser Permanente. He has multiple patents in data protection technology in addition to holding security certifications in CISSP, CISM and CRISC. Zalewski also co-hosts the CISO Series Defense-in-Depth Podcasts and is a frequent keynote speaker and panel moderator for industry webinars and events.

Ford brings over 30 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, providing consulting services to enterprises ranging from startups to large-scale operations. After serving nine years as a U.S. Army intelligence officer, he held three major leadership roles with Deloitte, overseeing the identity & access management business, the firm's healthcare cyber risk consulting practice and the risk consulting practice for the higher education sector. He also served as the risk services partner for Deloitte's State of Michigan account team, leading the first enterprise-wide identity management and single sign-on solution known as MI Login.

Zalewski's and Ford's breadth of experience and understanding of an array of industries will be paramount to furthering Inspira's mission of providing outcome-based cybersecurity products and services. As advisors, they'll be crucial to serving key verticals and will advise on furthering innovative risk management solutions, prioritizing growth initiatives, improving operations and developing long-term strategies to improve the cybersecurity industry. Additionally, Zalewski and Ford will focus on balancing mission-critical data with digital technology to positively impact the public sector and communities as a whole.

Steve Zalewski, strategic advisor, Inspira Enterprise, said: "Enterprise CISOs are encountering significant hurdles when it comes to selecting simplified, measurable and adaptive security capabilities to achieve cyber resilience. Inspira's ability to provide tailored consultancy services, strategize a clear course of action for clients and deliver proven results is exactly what organizations need to heighten their cyber maturity. I look forward to working with the Inspira team to build a safer digital world for all."

Mark Ford, strategic advisor, Inspira Enterprise, said: "I am truly 'inspired' to work with my long-time colleagues as they take on the exciting opportunity to bring Inspira Enterprise to the North American market. In my previous career, I learned early how the amazing talent from India can make a significant impact in our market. I know Inspira is positioned well to succeed in North America, and I'm excited to be part of it."

Lalit Ahluwalia, CEO and Global Cybersecurity Head, Inspira Enterprise, said: "The state of cybersecurity today demands that organizations collaborate with industry leaders with a diverse background to solve the most complex problems that our Nation is currently facing. The addition of Mark and Steve to our team of industry experts will enable us to continue driving positive outcomes for our customers."

About Inspira

Inspira Enterprise is a global Cybersecurity Risk Management & Digital Transformation service provider across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa regions. Inspira offers end-to-end cybersecurity services spanning advisory, transformation and operations powered by its proprietary iSMART2 (Intelligent | Simplified | Measurable | Adaptive | Risk Based | Threat Centric | Tailored) framework to mitigate cyber threats and risks.

Inspira's cybersecurity services enable cyber resilience by offering deep cyber expertise, global delivery network capabilities, advanced analytics, managed security services, and secure cloud services. Inspira is the unique service provider that offers iSMART2 packaged security offerings such as Security-in-the-Box, Vulnerability Management-in-the-Box and Integrated Cyber Threat Management for the clients that are looking for Security as a Service.

