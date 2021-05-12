Top Security Threats: COVID-19 and organizational resilience take center stage in newly released report from Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

From staffing to budgeting to compliance and technology planning, this report provides segment-specific data and insight Tweet this

"As if a pandemic wasn't enough, our profession was impacted by shifts and 'variants' on almost every front," observed Securitas President and CEO, North America Guarding, Greg Anderson. "From staffing to budgeting to compliance and technology planning, this report provides segment-specific data and insights from industry peers as well as our own experts."

There has been a shift in areas of concern since the protective services leader released its last report in 2019. For example, not even on the radar in the 2019 report, the COVID-19 global pandemic emerged as the top security concern for 2021. And as an indicator that the pandemic has altered the way organizations plan for large-scale business disruptions, business continuity/organizational resilience recaptured the report's second-place ranking. Another indicator of the impact of recent events on the security profession: civil unrest made the biggest move, rising from 22nd to a tie for 6th with the threat of active shooter, which slipped from its 2nd place standing in the 2019 report. The latest findings of the biannual study indicate that the top five security threats are:

COVID-19 Pandemic Business Continuity Planning/Organizational Resilience Cyber/Communications Security Workplace Violence Prevention/Response Employee Selection/Screening/Rescreening (including Insider Threats)

In addition to providing analysis of the most pressing security priorities, the report also contains guest content from trusted thought leaders, including industry principals and Securitas experts. Guest content explores COVID-19 response and recovery perspectives, including how the pandemic accelerated the growth of the remote work model and the impact of that shift on security. Other assessed topics include latest deviations in cyber security, the accelerating evolution of Security Operations Centers (SOCs), and a look at "Project Freedom" – Securitas North America's multi-year, client-centric technology and business transformation.

"We've made it a priority to continue to operationalize intelligence across our organization," said Securitas Chief Operating Officer, North American Guarding, José Castejon. "Our Top Security Threats report is a prime example of how we turn that intelligence into insights that can have a tangible impact on our clients' security operations."

Sparks Research, an independent national marketing research firm based in Clemson, S.C., conducted the survey on behalf of Securitas USA.

