Top Selling Categories on Amazon.com During Cyber Week Bring in more than $840M in Estimated Sales, Report Finds

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge by Ascential, a leading provider of accurate and actionable ecommerce data, insights and advisory solution for global brands and retailers, has just published their Amazon.com 2018 Holiday Shopping Season Update, which identifies the top performing brands and products this holiday season and outlines the strategy behind their success.

Edge by Ascential research finds the top-selling categories on Amazon.com during this year's holiday shopping period, which includes the Black Friday/Cyber Monday Weekend, are:

Toys, bringing in more than $400 million in estimated sales, with the top-selling item being Barbie DreamHouse Home Furniture, taking in more than $170 million in estimated sales, with Tuft & Needle Queen Mattress, Bed in a Box, as the leading item sold Digital Cameras, capturing more than $150 million in estimated sales, with Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 as the most popular item Floorcare, sweeping up more than an estimated $120 million , with iRobot Roomba 960 as the number one floorcare item on Amazon.com

Edge's Market Share research finds that strategic timing has played a major part in the success for some brands. In 2018, seasonal promotions for home furnishing began well before Black Friday, beginning in October and early November. This pre-Black Friday promotion is a smart move on the part of furniture manufacturers, since consumers traditionally associate Cyber 5 with electronics and toys: to prevent their products from getting buried below the avalanche of tech and toy promotions, furniture brands gave themselves a boost in sales and search rank ahead of time.

Some of last year's top performing items have proven to be popular gift choices again this year, from the classic (Barbie DreamHouse, which started the holiday season by earning over $2 million during Cyber 5 alone) to the new favorites (iRobot Roomba, which controls a third of total Floorcare sales). This demonstrates how the visibility and mindshare gained during the holidays, retail's most highly-trafficked time of year, can last throughout the year and well into the following holiday season.

"The real value of the Cyber 5 weekend is not its proven ability to break records year after year but its role as a launching pad for the holiday shopping season," explains Danny Silverman, CMO at Edge by Ascential. "Amazon's primary goal isn't to break records on Cyber Monday, it's to keep that high traffic going after Cyber Monday and maintain it through the rest of the holiday season."

Edge's Market Share data reveals the Monday before Thanksgiving through the Sunday following Cyber Monday, the Toys product group earned over $400 million in estimated sales on Amazon. Each individual toy category sales grew by at least 30% during Black Friday week compared to the pre-promo weekly average and grew again by 50% during Cyber Monday week – as much as doubling or tripling their sales. The Toys product group brought in more than twice as much in sales as the next largest product group (Home Furniture) during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period.

"In the digital marketplace, a strong start should always be a brand's first priority. An above-average performance causes a product to attract more traffic and sales, while a below-average performance can cause a product to quickly disappear under a pile of competitors," adds Silverman. "This is especially true during the critical holiday shopping season. A product that stands out on Black Friday is very likely to be under the nation's trees on Christmas morning, while a product that has a weak Cyber 5 weekend will continue to struggle for relevance in December."

To read the full report, click: Amazon.com 2018 Holiday Season Update

About Edge by Ascential™

Formerly Brand View, Clavis Insight, One Click Retail and PlanetRetail RNG, Edge by Ascential™ delivers some of the industry's most accurate and actionable sales-driving data, insights and advisory solutions for global brands and retailers looking to win in today's ecommerce-driven world. Our solutions enable the world's top brands and retailers to implement strategies that help maximize revenue growth; optimize product listings; increase sales faster than the category and the competition; and drive margin growth with pricing and promotions. Our weekly, daily and real-time data-driven insights (including online Sales and Share measurement, Digital Shelf performance, Price & Promotions monitoring and Retail Insights intelligence), coupled with a wide range of customized advisory and education services, give our clients a comprehensive and competitive advantage across the entire landscape online and around the globe.

For more information about how your company can gain the advantage, visit www.ascentialedge.com.

Media Contact

Pola Hallquist

Apothecary Communications

phallquist@apothecarycommunications.com

1-866-213-9210 x801

SOURCE Edge by Ascential

Related Links

http://www.ascentialedge.com

