Top-selling Ecommerce Brands are Switching to X Delivery Before the Holiday Season

The first thirteen tech integrations announced make switching from other national shipping carriers to X Delivery easier:

Aftership

Buku Ship

Creative Logistics Solutions

Curotec

Easyship

eJOOV

Essential Hub

Fishbowl Inventory

Fulfillment.com

Narvar

Ordoro

Rock Solid Internet Shipping

Vanlo

X Delivery is the leading shipping carrier for high-growth direct-to-consumer ecommerce brands who ship 500 or more packages per day.

X Delivery's 'Fundamental Why' is to fix logistics. That starts with a more connected logistics platform. By connecting our shipping carrier service to thirteen new tech integrators, we are one step closer.

