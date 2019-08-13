Top Shelf Botanicals Continues To Expand In Montana

HELENA, Mont., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Shelf Botanicals, The Beneficial Alternative, announced today it is continuing to expand in Montana with the grand opening of their Cannabis Dispensary in Helena. The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at 520 Euclid Ave. Top Shelf Botanicals executives and representatives welcome the public and the Helena Chamber of Commerce to this special event.

Top Shelf Botanicals is a vertically integrated cannabis company specializing in all aspects from seed to sale. They are driven by a passion for leadership and unwavering quality in their flower, concentrates, edibles, salves, and tinctures. They offer a wide variety of highly potent concentrate items including wax, shatter, hash, distillates, oils and more, as well as CBD and multi-spectrum tinctures. They also offer some of the best edibles in the state including baked goods, gummies and chocolates, and all their products surpass stringent testing requirements and are guaranteed to be "Top Shelf" quality.

Top Shelf Botanicals is innovated in their grow and extraction techniques, providing patients "Top Shelf" products, service, and experience. "We vigorously follow industry best practices for our cultivation and extraction methods to ensure we provide our patients with the best products," said Daniel Coll, Chief Operations Officer.

Top Shelf Botanicals has experienced rapid growth in the medical cannabis market in Montana since they began in July of 2017. They recently opened a new dispensary in the heart of fly fishing country in downtown Ennis, and have opened 9 dispensaries throughout Montana with more in the pipeline. They are located in Bozeman, Butte, Ennis, Kalispell, Livingston, Missoula, Sheridan, and now Helena, and will continue to increase their number of dispensaries to meet the needs of their growing patient base.

Strengthening their presence in the US, Top Shelf Botanicals has expanded into Oklahoma where they have advanced into the wholesale market, and they are currently applying for multiple cultivation and manufacturing licenses in Missouri. They intend to be vertically integrated in Missouri utilizing their expertise management team to become a top producer and distributor of medical cannabis.

Top Shelf Botanicals, Helena MT will be open 7 days a week, 11-7 Monday through Thursday, 11-8 Friday and Saturday, and 11-6 on Sundays to provide patients the best in products and service.



For additional information, please visit www.topshelfbotanicals.com or contact Susan Kessler at susan@topshelfbotanicals.com .

SOURCE Top Shelf Botanicals

Related Links

http://www.topshelfbotanicals.com

