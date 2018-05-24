Top Shelf Brands Announces Partnership with Freedom

LANSING, Mich., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Shelf Brands is pleased to announce their partnership with a leader in the production of all-natural products, Freedom. Freedom wants to inform people about the harmful effects antiperspirants have on the body, and why they should make the switch to an all-natural solution. With the creation of their superior natural deodorant, Freedom aims to break the stereotype that natural deodorants don't measure up to traditional antiperspirants. With this partnership, Freedom and Top Shelf Brands will work to educate children and parents about the benefits of natural products.

"Top Shelf Brands could not be happier to have partnered with Freedom. Their story and products are equally incredible, and we are thrilled to help them educate consumers and distribute their products to the masses," said Ryan Mrdeza, Chief Operating Officer at Top Shelf Brands. "I had always heard that natural deodorants do not work, so I was skeptical on partnering with Freedom, but after trying their product, I would say that not only does their deodorant work, it performs better than traditional antiperspirant."

While utilizing Top Shelf Brands' extensive knowledge of eCommerce, Freedom will gain access to a broader consumer base on Amazon. Top Shelf prides themselves on their ability to sell products efficiently and effectively, while remaining detail oriented to help their brand partners excel in the marketplace.

"We are so pleased to be working with Top Shelf. They are the team to take us to the next level," said Ira Green, CEO of Freedom.

Freedom was created after Green's three friends were diagnosed with cancer. To help her friends and many others who struggle with cancer, Green wanted to develop a product that was safe for everyone to use. Today, Freedom donates a portion of their earnings to the American Cancer Society, The Caring Place, and Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation to further cancer research.

"We try to make it a point to partner with companies that have a mission statement in line with our own cause and story that is both noteworthy and impactful. Knowing their dedication to improving both men and women's health, I couldn't be more ecstatic to announce this partnership," said Douglas Mrdeza, CEO of Top Shelf Brands.

ABOUT TOP SHELF BRANDS

In 2014, Top Shelf was established by founder, Douglas Mrdeza, after having great success in the marketplace selling beauty products. Top Shelf Brands helps companies gain market share across all major online platforms by promoting, advertising and creatively implementing time-proven techniques, along with forward-thinking processes. Brand reputation, being cohesive and consistent from one channel to another, imagery and messaging are all core values. Today, Top Shelf Brands represents over 100 retail brands in all product classifications and employ over 35 professionals to ensure each brand and product gets the attention they deserve.

