Top Shelf Brands Announces Partnership with Jaq Jaq Bird

LANSING, Mich., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Shelf Brands is happy to announce their recent partnership with Jaq Jaq Bird, leader in children's creative art products and reusable baby essentials. Grace Paik originally founded Jaq Jaq Bird based on her vision to make unique and beautiful products that instill creativity and joy in the hearts of children. With the innovation and success that Jaq Jaq Bird has garnered, Top Shelf Brands is proud to come alongside their vision to further optimize their marketplace and ultimately bring creativity to households nationwide and globally.

"Of the many lessons I've learned as a mom, managing time and resources wisely has been one of the most valuable and applicable to life as an entrepreneur," says Grace, who has organically developed the company over the past five years. "Jaq Jaq Bird continues to seek out creative ways to use time in a way that encourages growth, both in our product line and in our business principles. Thus, we are excited to announce our partnership with Top Shelf Brands. We are jumping into the ever-changing platform of eCommerce with two feet, but in such a way that allows us to focus our time on the bettering of creativity-inspiring family-friendly products, leaving the online marketing to the experts at Top Shelf Brands."

Top Shelf Brands is a leading name in the eCommerce industry, specializing in boosting sales while still paying attention to the individual needs of the brands they represent. They enable companies to maintain control over their products online by ensuring brand imagery, messaging and content. Top Shelf works closely with partner brands to ensure wherever their products are being sold they meet the same brand standards/guidelines set forth by the brand themselves.

Ryan Mrdeza, Chief Operating Officer at Top Shelf Brands, is just as confident about escalating Jaq Jaq Bird's presence on eCommerce platforms. "Having two young kids of my own, I know keeping them entertained without putting a screen in front of their face can sometimes be a struggle," he begins. "Partnering up with Jaq Jaq Bird has completely changed the way our family does activity time. I feel confident that I can give my daughter a Color it Book, or Doodle it Book, and a pack of Butterstix and she will be entertained for hours. The best part is the cleanup. The zero dust/smudge proof chalk is a parent's best friend. We are proud to carry such an innovative brand with an extensive product line."

In 2014, Top Shelf was established by founder, Douglas Mrdeza, after having great success in the marketplace selling beauty products. Top Shelf Brands helps companies gain market share across all major online platforms by promoting, advertising and creatively implementing time-proven techniques, along with forward-thinking processes. Brand reputation, being cohesive and consistent from one channel to another, imagery and messaging are all core values. Today, Top Shelf Brands represents over 100 retail brands in all product classifications and employ over 35 professionals to ensure each brand and product gets the attention they deserve.

