Top Shelf Nutrition Adds to Its Athletic Series with Burn Energy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2016, Top Shelf Nutrition has steadily become one of Florida's premier sports nutrition labels. Recently, the brand has begun to spread to other states across America as its popular supplements have gained attention beyond the Sunshine State.

While the brand has grown geographically, its founders have remained committed to expanding the company's product line as well. Along with its popular Pre-Workout, Collagen Peptides, Immune Support, and Superfoods supplements, Top Shelf has recently developed a new thermogenic formula called Burn Energy . This utilizes a select number of key ingredients, including Garcinia cambogia, acetyl L-carnitine, green tea, and caffeine. It also includes a cutting-edge tri-part formula called Citrafuze.

"Citrafuze is a trademarked blend of substances harvested from bitter orange and pomelo," explains Top Shelf co-founder Nick Giovannetti. "We are excited to have it in the product, as we're just one of three brands that are using the ingredient right now. It's a game changer."

Citrafuze is designed to deliver thermogenic energy through the unique processing and combination of its trademarked ingredients, which include:

Bitter orange (citrus aurantium) standardized for the alkaloid synephrine and the bioflavonoid hesperidin.

(citrus aurantium) standardized for the alkaloid and the bioflavonoid hesperidin. Pomelo (citrus grandis) standardized for the flavonoid naringin.

Along with the individual benefits of these elements — as well as those of the other ingredients — the combination of synephrine, hesperidin, and naringin has been shown to have a thermogenic effect on the body. This enables Top Shelf's Burn Energy formula to increase body temperature and metabolism as well as enhance focus and stimulate the release of adrenaline and dopamine.

"Burn Energy is designed to use a natural supplement to supercharge your workout results," adds Giovannetti's co-founder Connor Hair. "It's a way to up your game and increase your focus. Stacked with caffeine , it can give you a truly explosive burst of energy that can get things done, whether you're at the office, on the field, or working out."

About Top Shelf Nutrition

Top Shelf Nutrition was launched by Connor Hair and Nick Giovannetti in 2016 when the co-founders were still sophomores at Florida State University. While in college, the pair created their own effective pre-workout product using high-quality, raw ingredients. The formula quickly gained an avid following, and before long, the company was off to the races. Since that time, the Top Shelf Nutrition team has expanded the brand's catalog with a range of additional health and fitness products, all of which have been picked up by various retailers across the Sunshine State and beyond. Learn more at topshelfnutrition.co .

