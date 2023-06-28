Top Shelf Nutrition's Superfood Formula Focuses on 4 Key Ingredients

Daily Greens, Daily Reds, Prebiotics, and Digestive Enzymes Make the Brand's Superfood Supplement a Top-Tier Product

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruits and veggies are well-known as a critical part of a healthy lifestyle. They should feature heavily in a well-balanced diet. The CDC adds that it's important to eat a variety of both kinds of foods to ensure you're getting all of their nutritional benefits.

While that is a nice benchmark to aim for, the CDC has also reported that American adults meet their daily fruit and veggie quota 12.3% and 10.0% of the time . This is for many different reasons. Busy lifestyles make intentional shopping a challenge. Rising food prices make purchasing a variety of options difficult, too.

It's this failure to consistently meet basic nutritional fruit and vegetable requirements that inspired the co-founders of Top Shelf Nutrition, Nick Giovannetti and Connor Hair, to develop their brand's popular Top Shelf Superfood supplement.

"We specifically created our Superfoods product because we noticed most people do not get their daily servings of greens in," explains Giovannetti, "Our Superfoods formula gives users instant access to the health benefits of over 30 nutrient-rich greens and super fruits along with a healthy quantity of prebiotics and digestive enzymes."

Hair adds the crucial distinction that the Superfoods formula is unique since it offers a dose of a person's daily greens and reds — all in one serving. "We noticed the majority of products already on the market will either have your daily greens or your daily reds," the co-founder explains, "In most cases, they do not have both in one — or if they do they are very expensive. Ours incorporates both greens and reds and at a competitive price point, too."

Top Shelf Superfoods gives users a surge of clean energy, stemming from a targeted source of key vitamins and minerals. In addition, the formula includes herbs and botanicals that provide critical immune system support, while the aforementioned enzymes and prebiotics bolster gut health.

Taken altogether, Top Shelf Superfoods uses four key ingredients to provide a three-part dose of health benefits. From clean energy to strong immunity to a healthy gut, it is an ideal way to keep the body optimized and firing on all cylinders.

About Top Shelf Nutrition

Top Shelf Nutrition was launched by Connor Hair and Nick Giovannetti in 2016 when the co-founders were still sophomores at Florida State University. While in college, the pair created their own effective pre-workout product using high-quality, raw ingredients. The formula quickly gained an avid following, and before long, the company was off to the races. Since that time, the Top Shelf Nutrition team has expanded the brand's catalog with a range of additional health and fitness products, all of which have been picked up by various retailers across the Sunshine State and beyond. Learn more at topshelfnutrition.co .

