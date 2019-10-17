Top Ski Resort Ad Program Continues to Expand

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllOver Media, LLC, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity and the largest alternative out-of-home advertising company in the U.S., announced four more premiere ski resorts have joined their exclusive chairlift advertising network for the upcoming season. Crystal Mountain Resort in Washington, Squaw Valley / Alpine Meadows in Lake Tahoe California, and Winter Park Resort in Colorado are now included in AllOver Media's exclusive collection of ski Resort partners that provide trail maps and advertising opportunities on chair lifts. AllOver Media's network of legendary Ski Resorts is now up to 26 and includes: Aspen/Snowmass, Beaver Creek, Heavenly, Jackson Hole, Mammoth, Park City, Steamboat, Telluride, Vail, Whistler as well as the top European destination Courchevel, France.

Squaw Valley / Alpine Meadows is an internationally renowned mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe, California. Spanning over 6,000 skiable acres across two mountains, skiers and riders of all ability levels are welcomed with 14 easy-to-navigate mountain zones that have an annual average of 450 inches of snowfall and 300 days of sunshine a year.

Winter Park is the closest major ski resort to Denver at just 67 miles away. With more than 3,000 acres of skiable terrain, 3,000 feet of vertical rise, and seven distinct territories designed for every skill level, they've got any kind of world class trail one could hope for.

Crystal Mountain Resort, often referred to as Seattle's "home mountain," has amazing terrain and spectacular views of Mt. Rainier. Crystal is an ideal destination for family fun, providing ski and snowboard lessons, delicious dining options, and a community of passionate families to connect and build friendships.

"We're proud to add four more iconic ski resorts to our chair lift advertising and trail map network. Not only does putting non-intrusive trail maps with advertising opportunities on chair lifts help with initiatives to reduce carbon footprint by limiting the need for paper trail maps, but it also provides a convenient amenity for resort guests. In addition, it's a clever and contextual branding opportunity for savvy marketers. We're fortunate that we've developed a niche to be working with the best of the best, hosting the majority of skier/boarder visits in the US." Jeff Griffing, CEO, AllOver Media.

ABOUT ALLOVER MEDIA

AllOver Media, founded in 2002, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., and is the largest alternative out-of-home advertising platform in the U.S. AllOver Media works with a wide range of national and regional advertisers that market their products all over the US by providing captive media formats including; outdoor advertising, convenience store advertising, nightlife media, mobile billboards, ski resorts and transit advertising. AOM is the only US alternative out-of-home advertising company that can provide placements in every market in the country.

For more information visit the AOM website at www.allovermedia.com.

Media Contact:

Erica Juhl

763.762.2000

226503@email4pr.com

SOURCE AllOver Media