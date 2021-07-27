Top Sleep Experts Convene To Address CPAP Alternatives

"In light of the growing awareness of patient compliance challenges of PAP therapy for long-term OSA treatment success, SomnoMed is compelled to push the discussion of OAT's significant potential to provide effective life-long OSA treatment for millions of OSA sufferers who would likely otherwise go untreated," says Neil Verdal-Austin, SomnoMed's CEO. "Our partnership with the Sleep Research Society will help bring these discussions to the forefront and treat more patients more effectively."

The focus group panel of top OSA researchers and clinicians will explore the role of custom fitted FDA cleared oral devices and hypoglossal nerve stimulation for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea in light of the current scientific evidence. The discussion will focus on various barriers and facilitators for adoption of such non-PAP treatment approaches that include access to care, expertise, multi-disciplinary teams, reimbursement, regulatory aspects, treatment guidelines, health policies, and other factors related to delivery of care. In light of current events, including the recent PAP recall, they will discuss emerging scientific findings and reports (e.g., AHRQ, SAVE, etc.) and identify knowledge gaps and new research opportunities.

"This is a timely and important discussion about the true positioning of non-PAP treatment alternatives and the implementation aspects of such therapies," reflects Sairam Parthasarathy, MD, Board of Director, Sleep Research Society and President, Sleep Research Society Foundation.

As many as 50% of patients diagnosed with OSA either reject or discontinue PAP therapy over time, leaving their condition untreated. The American Association of Sleep Medicine (AASM) evidence-based guidelines support the use of custom fitted oral appliance therapy as an effective alternative for patients unwilling or unable to tolerate PAP therapy. Despite this, fewer than 10% of OSA sufferers are introduced to or prescribed alternative therapies such as custom fitted oral appliances, leaving potentially millions of untreated OSA sufferers at risk.

"With OAT, a serious medical condition is being treated with a dentally fitted therapy, so it requires strong collaboration and coordination between dentists and physicians, who aren't typical co-treatment partners," says Matt Conlon, EVP of SomnoMed North America. "SomnoMed's Medical Initiative is driving these patient-centered collaborations so we can leverage the strong scientific evidence that exists today that supports greater adoption of OAT."

