Top SMB Network Alignable Launches $10K+ Search For Most WOW-Worthy SmallBiz Stories

Launched right after National Small Business Week, this contest with more than $10,000 in prizes, ultimately aims to show that every week truly is "Small Business Week," considering how much SMBs contribute to the overall economy, and the health of their local communities.

"Creating new ways to give small businesspeople more of the recognition and visibility they deserve is part of our company's DNA," said Alignable's Co-Founder and CEO Eric Groves. "This uplifting contest is just our latest vehicle to amplify the many voices of small business. Sharing these entertaining or emotional tales also gives our members a new way to connect on a more personal level, which can often produce long-lasting business relationships."

Through member voting and a judging panel, Alignable's planning to select local Standout Storytellers across countless communities. Then the contest will move onto other phases, ending with one grand prize winner walking away with a Lifetime Premium Alignable Membership (valued at $9,000). And nine runners-up will each receive a six-month premium membership (valued at $180 each).

Small businesspeople should post their most memorable stories and share them to generate as many Alignable "likes" as possible until the entry phase ends on July 12, 2019 at midnight ET. Any Alignable member is eligible. If you're not already an Alignable member, you can join for free at Alignable.com . Then go to your local contest post to enter.

"There are a lot of great, grassroots stories out there and this contest will give the world a comprehensive and enlightening view of life as a small business owner," added Alignable Co-Founder and President Venkat Krishnamurthy. "It's going to generate buzz and recognition for many small businesspeople over several months. And we're looking forward to reading and sharing their most unforgettable stories."

Alignable will send updates on the entries and other phases of the contest over the next few months. For contest rules, go here .

