Vendor support quality has become a decisive factor in long-term software performance and return on investment. Verified end-user data collected through Info-Tech Research Group's SoftwareReviews platform has identified the top-performing solutions for 2025. Named this year's "Support Superstars," these solutions earned the highest satisfaction scores for responsiveness, service quality, and issue resolution. The firm's rankings are derived exclusively from user feedback across enterprise technology categories.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Organizations are placing greater emphasis on vendor support performance as software ecosystems grow more complex and mission-critical. In its 2025 Support Superstars report, Info-Tech Research Group ranks the top ten software solutions for vendor support satisfaction based exclusively on verified end-user feedback collected through SoftwareReviews, the firm's proprietary platform for evaluating enterprise software performance. The results reflect user evaluations across key enterprise categories, including IT security, ERP, marketing, human resources, data, and business intelligence.

Reliable vendor support directly influences operational stability, risk management, and long-term technology value. From proactive communication to effective issue resolution, strong vendor partnerships help organizations minimize disruption and accelerate return on investment. In increasingly complex digital environments, consistent and accountable support performance has become a measurable differentiator.

Info-Tech evaluated each solution using verified end-user feedback, incorporating hundreds of data points across performance, service quality, and overall experience. These inputs are aggregated into a series of metrics, including an overall Composite Score and Net Emotional Footprint, which measures user sentiment and loyalty. The firm's methodology relies exclusively on genuine user reviews, with no analyst weighting or vendor influence. Solutions designated as Support Superstars achieved the highest vendor support satisfaction scores across all categories on the SoftwareReviews platform.

Support Superstars: 2025's Top Ten Software Solutions for Vendor Support Excellence

The following solutions earned the highest vendor support satisfaction scores over the past year based on verified user feedback:

HubSpot Sales Hub (86% satisfaction) – CRM platform that helps sales teams manage pipelines, automate processes, and improve deal visibility. DocuSign (86% satisfaction) – Digital agreement management solution enabling secure document execution and lifecycle management. Laserfiche (85% satisfaction) – Enterprise content management and workflow automation platform supporting digital operations. Calendly (85% satisfaction) – Scheduling automation platform that streamlines meeting coordination and calendar management. Microsoft Project (85% satisfaction) – Project management solution used for planning, tracking, and resource allocation. Amazon EC2 (84% satisfaction) – On-demand cloud computing service providing scalable virtual server infrastructure. GoTo Meeting (83% satisfaction) – Web-based online meeting, desktop sharing, and video conferencing platform enabling real-time collaboration. Microsoft SharePoint (83% satisfaction) – Collaboration and document management platform supporting secure file sharing and intranet development. Trello (83% satisfaction) – Visual task and project management tool that organizes work through boards, lists, and cards. Microsoft Forms (83% satisfaction) – Online survey and form-building tool used to collect feedback and analyze responses.

"Feature comparisons dominate software selection, but long-term outcomes are shaped by vendor support," says Emily Wright, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "When issues arise, the quality of service, communication, and follow-through determines whether organizations maintain continuity or experience disruption. Authentic user feedback offers a critical view into that operational performance and separates the providers that consistently deliver under pressure."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide a structured, transparent view of vendor performance across the enterprise software market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals with direct experience throughout the procurement, implementation, and ongoing maintenance lifecycle.

To learn more about Info-Tech's Vendor Awards, including how Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint recognition are determined using verified end-user feedback and the underlying evaluation criteria, visit Info-Tech's Vendor Awards page, powered by SoftwareReviews.

