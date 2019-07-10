Top Solutions To Help Men Travel This Summer With Male Incontinence

LARGO, Fla., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready to travel comfortably without constantly scoping out the nearest bathroom? More than 5 million men in the United States alone are managing incontinence. They are still able to lead vibrant, active lives, and even travel. Men's Liberty is a convenient, easy to use alternative solution to diapers, pads and condom catheters.

Be spontaneous again

Men's Liberty offers up to 24-hours of protection you can count on and is changed daily. So, whether you're traveling by boat, train, car or plane, you'll arrive dry and ready tackle whatever is listed on the itinerary. Men's Liberty is a non-invasive, external catheter with significantly less risk of rash or UTI common with other UI solutions. Our unique, skin-friendly design is comfortable and discreet. Perfect for sightseeing and international flights. Empty the collection unit at your convenience. Stay for the extended tour or enjoy another round with your new friends.

Easy to pack

Unlike diapers and pads, Men's Liberty packs easily and takes up very little space in your suitcase. No need to fear fishing or other active activities. Men's Liberty provides protection whether you dribble or are managing complete incontinence. It collects, rather than absorbs, so you don't have to worry about trapped moisture or skin chaffing.

Year-round comfort and protection

Diapers can feel heavy and wet anytime, but especially in warmer weather. Stay cool and dry, no matter where your travels take you, with Men's Liberty. Men's Liberty provides discreet, bulk free protection. No one will know you are wearing it in your nicest slacks or even your knee length summer shorts.

A word about traveling by plane

Men's Liberty can help you do more of the things you used to do with confidence, too. If you're traveling by plane, know that many screeners have experience with incontinence management supports. You are not likely to have any problems, but you may want to bring along a letter from your healthcare provider.

Get on the road with Men's Liberty

Men's Liberty is covered by Medicare, VA/Tricare and over 3,000 insurance plans. You may qualify through your insurance and pay little or no out of pocket cost. Get your insurance card and call us today to get started. We will handle all the paperwork, claims and billing. Stop panicking about your next restroom stop and get back on the road with Men's Liberty.

About BioDerm

BioDerm, Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement, infection control and skin protection. For more information on BioDerm's line of products, visit www.Bioderminc.com or www.MensLiberty.com.

