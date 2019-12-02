Top Sonos Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: List of Sonos Play, Beam, Playbar & One Speaker & Soundbar Deals by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best Sonos Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on top-rated Sonos Play:1, Play:5 and One wireless speakers and Sonos Playbar and Beam smart soundbars are shown below and have been rounded up by Cyber Monday experts at Spending Lab.

One of the leaders of home theater systems, Sonos provides families with top-of-the-line audio equipment to enhance the living room experience. Sonos has a robust range of speaker systems suitable for varying applications. From portable speakers such as the Sonos One and Sonos Play:1 to the more powerful soundbars such as the Sonos Beam, Sonos Play:5, and Sonos Playbar, the brand offers household premium-quality devices which also offer other smart features such as voice controls, Alexa integration and dialogue enhancement.

Many Sonos speakers work with nearly all streaming services and come with support for voice control apps such as Amazon Alexa. The Sonos Beam is a smart soundbar that can be a suitable addition to any home theater setup, while more feature-rich models such as Playbar and Playbase can become the centerpiece of full surround systems. The Sonos Play:1 has impressive volume in a compact body while the Sonos Play:5 delivers high fidelity audio and stereo sound. Shoppers can purchase these highly rated Sonos speakers with savings during Cyber Monday.

