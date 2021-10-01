Top Sports Stars Headline Call of Duty Tournament Exclusively on Uplive in Partnership with Roc Nation Sports and GCN

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Innovation Group's Uplive, which allows video social hosts to broadcast to the world, along with Roc Nation Sports, the full service management and sports agency, and GCN, Inc. (Gaming Community Network), part of the GameSquare Esports group, have teamed up to produce a Pro-Am esports tournament featuring Call of Duty and some of Roc Nation Sports' top talent.

The open bracket tournament for the general public is set to begin on October 10. Players can sign up to participate by downloading the Uplive app. Play will be two-on-two Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in Gunfight game mode. Eight teams will then advance to the finals, which will be streamed via Uplive on October 12.

Finalists that advance will compete against Roc Nation Sports top talent including Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV champion Leonard Fournette, 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and three-time Pro Bowler Todd Gurley, along with Kevin Porter Jr. of the Houston Rockets, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, and Jazz Chisholm, shortstop for the Miami Marlins.

The Pro-Am tournament winner will take home a $10,000 prize in addition to another $10,000 donation being made on their behalf to Call of Duty Endowment, courtesy of Uplive. The Call of Duty Endowment is a charity that identifies and funds the most efficient and effective organizations that get unemployed veterans back to work. The second place team will win $3,000 and the third place team will claim a $2,000 prize.

Last month, GCN and Roc Nation Sports agreed to an esports gaming partnership with the goal of creating authentic bespoke athlete-centric strategies, including esports tournaments, gaming content production, live streaming events, and content syndication across the GCN Network, which includes 85+ gaming and esports centric websites. This Pro-Am esports tournament is the first event co-created by the Roc Nation Sports and GCN partnership.

"Following our partnership agreement with Roc Nation Sports, we wanted to create esports opportunities to engage the fans of their talent in new ways," said Chris Kindt, Chief Marketing Officer of GCN. "Uplive is an emerging player in the marketplace, so this will allow Roc Nation Sports clients to connect on new platforms, while simultaneously bridging the gap between traditional sports and gaming."

"We are pleased to host our first esports competition, which is the latest unique experience we are offering Uplive's 230 million users worldwide," said Andy Tian, CEO of Asia Innovations Group. "This is yet another example of Uplive's ability to bring people together for fun and a great cause."

The Uplive app allows viewers to broadcast and view real-time videos via their smartphones and is the largest independent social video entertainment platform for connecting, interacting, and broadcasting.

