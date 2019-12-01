Top Sprint Cyber Monday 2019 Deals Compared by Consumer Walk
Dec 01, 2019, 13:40 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best Sprint Cyber Monday deals listed below, including instant savings on a wide range of Apple and Android devices, including the latest iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S10 and more top-rated Android cell phones.
Best Sprint smartphone deals:
- Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones - at Sprint
- Save over 50% on select LG smartphones and enjoy a free TV with select LG leases - pick up the LG G8, V50 & V40 at Sprint.com
- Save up to 56% on Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10+ & more Samsung Galaxy smartphones - at Sprint.com
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $0/mo with Sprint Flex lease (regularly $37.50/mo.) - at Sprint (offer ends 12/26)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $15/mo - regularly $41.67/mo (with Sprint Flex Lease, offer ends 1/9)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e for $5/mo (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones - at Sprint
- Lease the Google Pixel 4 or 4XL and get a second one free - at Sprint
- Save up to 43% off on the OnePlus 7 Pro - at Sprint
- Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models
- Switch to Sprint and save $150 when you lease iPhone 8 Plus Pre-Owned - at Sprint (offer ends 12/5)
- Get the iPhone 8 for $5/mo with Sprint Flex lease - at Sprint (offer ends 12/26)
- Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)
- Save up to 60% on the Apple iPhone XR
More Sprint deals:
- Save 50% on Apple Watch Series 5 - (offer ends 1/9)
- Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy Watches (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) (ends 1/9)
- Save up to 70% on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch) tablet - at Sprint.com
- Save up to 70% on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Most of the devices through Sprint use Android, Apple iPhones are part of their cell phone offerings, too. New customer deals which include a brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 or Apple iPad 9.7-inch enable customers to get mobile services and a device at the same time. Meanwhile, Switch to Sprint deals allow customers to bring their own phone to Sprint and enjoy lower prices on plans and handsets.
One of the four biggest telecommunications providers in the US, Sprint continues to offer the most competitive prices on the latest smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and more gadgets. Alongside the new customer and switch to Sprint deals, Sprint also offers trade in and trade up options for those with iPhone and Android cell phones. Sprint's cell phone lineup includes the Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, LG and OnePlus.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Consumer Walk
Share this article