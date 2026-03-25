Top States for Business (2026): Registered Agents Inc Identifies Growth Leaders in Monthly Economic Update by Better Business Advice

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New business creation remains one of the clearest signals of economic momentum in the United States. A new analysis from Better Business Advice highlights insights from the latest Business Formation Report released by Registered Agents Inc, revealing where entrepreneurial activity is accelerating and which regions are emerging as the top states for business.

The monthly Business Formation Report tracks new entity registrations in every state and Washington, D.C. Because Registered Agents Inc files more business formations than any other provider in the United States, the company's internal systems capture real-time data from across the country. The result is one of the most up-to-date views of early-stage entrepreneurship available to economists, journalists, policymakers, and small business owners.

What Is the Business Formation Report and Why Does It Matter?

The Business Formation Report offers a nationwide snapshot of business creation by tracking the number of new entities formed each month. Released on the second Tuesday of every month, the report analyzes activity from the previous month and provides insight into where business registrations are rising or slowing.

New business formations represent an early indicator of economic confidence. Filing paperwork for a new entity often marks the first step in launching a company. Monitoring these filings can reveal where entrepreneurs see opportunity and where regulatory conditions support business growth.

Unlike federal datasets that primarily track companies with payroll activity, the Business Formation Report captures every new entity formation in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.. This includes businesses that may not immediately hire employees or apply for a federal employer identification number. The broader scope offers a more complete picture of entrepreneurial activity.

Data for the report is cross-referenced with information from Secretaries of State offices and U.S. Census sources. This combination of real-time formation filings and verified government data allows analysts to monitor trends across the entire country.

Which States Are Emerging as Top States for Business?

Data from the Registered Agents Inc Business Formation Report highlights several states with strong momentum in new company registrations. These states consistently show high levels of entrepreneurial activity due to efficient filing systems, supportive regulatory environments, and growing local economies.

Key states identified in the report include:

Florida – Continues to lead the country in new business formations, supported by population growth and strong entrepreneurial demand.

– Continues to lead the country in new business formations, supported by population growth and strong entrepreneurial demand. Texas – One of the largest hubs for business creation, driven by a diverse economy and expanding startup activity.

– One of the largest hubs for business creation, driven by a diverse economy and expanding startup activity. California – Maintains a high volume of new company registrations due to its large market and innovation-driven industries.

– Maintains a high volume of new company registrations due to its large market and innovation-driven industries. Delaware – Remains a preferred jurisdiction for entity formation due to its established corporate legal framework and streamlined filing system.

– Remains a preferred jurisdiction for entity formation due to its established corporate legal framework and streamlined filing system. Wyoming – Shows significant growth in new LLC formations, supported by simplified compliance requirements and privacy protections for business owners.

Additional states such as Montana, Colorado, Georgia, and New York also show notable increases in business registrations according to recent monthly formation data.

Tracking these trends helps identify where entrepreneurship is expanding and which regions continue to rank among the top states for business in the United States.

Why Registered Agents Inc Plays a Key Role in Business Formation Data

Registered Agents Inc serves hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs each year by helping companies start and maintain businesses across all 50 states. The company provides registered agent services along with complete identity services designed to help small businesses establish a professional presence online and in their communities.

Services include professional websites, domain registration, business addresses, and phone numbers, mail scanning and even trademarks and brand protection monitoring. These tools help entrepreneurs create legitimate operations and present their companies with credibility in both digital and local markets.

Because Registered Agents Inc processes such a large share of national formation filings, its systems provide unique visibility into small business activity across the country. This scale allows the Business Formation Report to track trends in near real time and identify where new companies are emerging.

How Business Formation Data Helps Policymakers and Entrepreneurs

Monthly formation data can help policymakers assess the impact of regulatory changes on entrepreneurship. A sudden increase in filings may reflect improved business policies, while declines can indicate potential barriers for new companies.

For entrepreneurs and investors, formation trends provide insight into economic momentum and regional opportunity. Understanding where business creation is accelerating can guide decisions about where to launch companies, expand operations, or pursue investment.

The Better Business Advice analysis highlights how the Business Formation Report connects individual startup activity with broader economic trends. Small businesses often serve as engines of local growth by creating jobs, supporting suppliers, and keeping revenue circulating within communities.

The full review and analysis of the top states for business can be read on the Better Business Advice website.

About Registered Agents Inc: Registered Agents Inc (RAI) provides comprehensive solutions for registered agent service and business entity maintenance for more than a million companies nationwide. With years of experience building network infrastructure and utilizing advanced technology to provide real-time document delivery and intuitive design, RAI delivers premium-level service to every client.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com