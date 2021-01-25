Top States for Vaccinating Against COVID-19 After Initial Distribution

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, published a report last week evaluating each state for administering the COVID-19 vaccine after initial distribution.

It was initially estimated that around 20 million doses would be distributed and administered to Americans by the end of December under Operation Warp Speed. According to the CDC, however, only about 2.6 million people were vaccinated in December, and nearly 9 million have received vaccinations as of early last week.

Key Findings:

Of the country's total population, the national average for administered COVID-19 vaccines is 3.5%.

West Virginia administered the highest rate of vaccines at 7.5%.

administered the highest rate of vaccines at 7.5%. West Virginia , Alaska and South Dakota have the highest rates of administered vaccines.

, and have the highest rates of administered vaccines. Alabama , Georgia and South Carolina have the lowest rates of vaccinated residents.

, and have the lowest rates of vaccinated residents. As of the first week of January 2021 , only 9 million have been vaccinated.

, only 9 million have been vaccinated. In the U.S., around 202 million unique persons need to be vaccinated in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c, and around 126 million (All remaining) in Phase 2.

Rank State Total Doses Distributed Total Doses Administered Administered vaccines (%) State Population Administered (%) 1 West Virginia 205,475 134,207 65.3% 7.5% 2 Alaska 150,450 49,039 32.6% 6.7% 3 South Dakota 93,675 57,103 61.0% 6.5% 4 North Dakota 68,675 46,410 67.6% 6.1% 5 Connecticut 328,775 185,866 56.5% 5.2% 6 Vermont 74,000 32,470 43.9% 5.2% 7 Oklahoma 424,000 203,410 48.0% 5.1% 8 New Mexico 204,750 99,305 48.5% 4.7% 9 Colorado 531,775 272,233 51.2% 4.7% 10 Nebraska 211,500 91,195 43.1% 4.7% 11 Montana 98,500 49,364 50.1% 4.6% 12 New Hampshire 127,225 62,517 49.1% 4.6% 13 Maine 136,875 61,129 44.7% 4.5% 14 Rhode Island 108,425 47,548 43.9% 4.5% 15 Tennessee 657,550 303,338 46.1% 4.4% 16 Louisiana 370,175 197,967 53.5% 4.3% 17 Texas 2,105,600 1,160,242 55.1% 4.0% 18 Utah 268,175 128,210 47.8% 4.0% 19 Florida 2,069,175 853,081 41.2% 4.0% 20 Wyoming 58,775 22,745 38.7% 3.9% 21 Arkansas 297,800 118,338 39.7% 3.9% 22 Kentucky 337,450 174,748 51.8% 3.9% 23 New York 1,884,325 757,466 40.2% 3.9% 24 Indiana 642,425 260,310 40.5% 3.9% 25 Iowa 269,000 120,983 45.0% 3.8% 26 Massachusetts 669,325 257,175 38.4% 3.7% 27 Michigan 773,750 364,182 47.1% 3.6% 28 New Jersey 658,800 317,070 48.1% 3.6% 29 Minnesota 519,600 198,253 38.2% 3.5% 30 Pennsylvania 1,075,350 448,151 41.7% 3.5% 31 Oregon 335,075 146,153 43.6% 3.5% 32 Illinois 1,011,225 437,765 43.3% 3.5% 33 Kansas 263,175 97,779 37.2% 3.4% 34 Hawaii 154,150 46,958 30.5% 3.3% 35 Maryland 565,125 194,705 34.5% 3.2% 36 Ohio 968,250 375,428 38.8% 3.2% 37 Delaware 91,250 31,090 34.1% 3.2% 38 Washington 696,175 242,606 34.8% 3.2% 39 Missouri 528,800 190,447 36.0% 3.1% 40 Wisconsin 437,900 169,803 38.8% 2.9% 41 North Carolina 999,650 302,824 30.3% 2.9% 42 Virginia 852,725 244,234 28.6% 2.9% 43 Mississippi 233,550 84,328 36.1% 2.8% 44 Nevada 211,750 83,674 39.5% 2.7% 45 California 3,548,575 1,072,959 30.2% 2.7% 46 Arizona 571,725 197,086 34.5% 2.7% 47 Idaho 160,075 46,636 29.1% 2.6% 48 South Carolina 350,550 121,836 34.8% 2.4% 49 Georgia 1,011,200 231,305 22.9% 2.2% 50 Alabama 444,650 100,567 22.6% 2.1% -- United States 28,856,950 11,492,238 39.8% 3.5%

Methodology

To determine the states that have the highest rates of vaccine administration, QuoteWizard analyzed the CDC COVID Data Tracker. The rank is based on states that have the highest rates of vaccine inoculation relative to their state populations as of January 19, 2020. States that have administered the highest rates of vaccines compared to their total state populations are ranked closer to 1, and states with lower coronavirus vaccination rates closer to 50. Associated in the table but not used in the ranking is the number of vaccines distributed and administered in each state, and their administration rates relative to the total number of available vaccines distributed.

