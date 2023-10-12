Top Step Scales Up Their Quoting Experience with Provus' AI-Led Services Quoting Platform

News provided by

Provus Inc.

12 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

SARATOGA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provus Inc., provider of an automated services quoting solution, announced today that Top Step, an award-winning professional services automation consultancy, has chosen Provus as their end-to-end services quoting platform to boost their quoting experience and accelerate sales cycle velocity.

Continue Reading
Top Step Scales Up Their Quoting Experience with Provus’ AI-Led Services Quoting Platform
Top Step Scales Up Their Quoting Experience with Provus’ AI-Led Services Quoting Platform

Top Step is a provider of professional services automation solutions and a leading NetSuite OpenAir system integrator. Their deep industry experience has helped hundreds of NetSuite customers improve efficiency and productivity for professional services business operations.

As a rapidly growing consulting firm, Top Step needed a robust quoting system that could support its Sales team to easily and accurately price, estimate, and quote their services. Top Step faced an inefficient and risky manual quoting process relying on disconnected spreadsheets and old documents resulting in pricing and scoping errors, process bottlenecks, low visibility into resource utilization, and poor experience to their customers.

As experts in professional services automation, Top Step knew that the Provus Platform would be the perfect solution to deliver a faster, more accurate end-to-end quoting experience for their internal processes and for their customers.

"Provus Services Quoting Cloud is a game-changer for professional services. We've seen rapid transformation in our quoting process, delivering with speed, accuracy, and improved win rates," said Ronn Breaux, CEO of Top Step. "The results have been game-changing. Our sales team can now quote more projects without adding staff, and resource visibility during quoting has optimized utilization."

"We are excited to be working with Top Step to support their growth and expansion," Mahesh Baxi, CEO and Co-Founder of Provus. "Our quoting technology will automate their quote-to-cash lifecycle of services, enabling their teams to collaborate in real-time, deliver faster, more accurate quotes, and ultimately enhance customer satisfaction."

Provus is a certified member of the SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) and a proud sponsor of SuiteWorld 2023, Oracle NetSuite's largest annual gathering of the NetSuite community, taking place in Las Vegas from October 16-19, 2023. Visit our booth #536 to see the future of services quoting and learn how NetSuite CRM, OpenAir, and Provus Services Quoting work together.

To learn more about Provus, schedule a demo today at www.provusinc.com/demo.

About Provus Inc.
Provus provides SaaS solutions to automate Services CPQ processes. Its unique AI-powered technology helps enterprise customers to accelerate turnaround time, grow deal sizes, and increase win probability faster – all while improving gross margins and mitigating compliance risk. Provus is an approved Salesforce AppExchange Partner. Based in Saratoga, California, Provus has raised $12M in fundings led by Norwest Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.provusinc.com.

About Top Step 
Top Step is a leader in optimizing business efficiency for Professional Services operations, dedicated to helping clients achieve their profitability goals while focusing on business growth. With extensive expertise in professional services business operations, professional services automation (PSA), and project management, Top Step has proudly served over 400 global organizations. Its commitment to excellence has earned recognition as "Best of the Best" by SPI Research and Oracle NetSuite for Exceptional OpenAir Product Expertise. Visit www.topstepllc.com to explore how Top Step can elevate your operational excellence.

Media Contact: Chris Souza, [email protected]

SOURCE Provus Inc.

Also from this source

Prolifics Chooses Provus for AI-Powered Services Quoting Automation

Prolifics Chooses Provus for AI-Powered Services Quoting Automation

Provus Inc., provider of an automated services quoting solution, announced today that global digital transformation leader, Prolifics, has adopted...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.