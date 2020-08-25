Top Subservicer Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. Extends Use of Black Knight's Industry-Leading MSP Loan Servicing System

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced today that Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. ("Dovenmuehle"), one of the largest mortgage subservicing companies in the U.S., has signed a contract renewal for MSP, Black Knight's industry-leading loan servicing system. The MSP platform is used by Dovenmuehle to support and manage its mortgage subservicing business, including loan boarding, payment processing, escrow administration, default management and more.

"As one of the nation's largest and most innovative mortgage subservicers, it is imperative that we have a truly best-in-class servicing system to not only manage the immense scope of our day-to-day operations, but to also support our growth and help us mitigate operational risk," said Bill Mynatt, President of Dovenmuehle. "We are pleased to be continuing our trusted relationship with Black Knight because of its ongoing investment in innovation, risk mitigation and client support, which are all critical in helping us effectively manage our mortgage operations and meet the needs of our diverse client base nationwide."

The MSP loan servicing system, used to service approximately 36 million active loans, is an end-to-end solution that supports both first mortgages and home equity loans and lines of credit. The system encompasses all aspects of servicing and offers comprehensive functionality to support servicers' regulatory requirements.

"Dovenmuehle has been a Black Knight client for decades and has experienced tremendous growth in its subservicing business. They have witnessed first-hand our commitment to continual innovation of our solutions and exceptional service for our clients," said Black Knight President Joe Nackashi. "MSP gives Dovenmuehle the advanced capabilities needed to support its unique business model, while helping to increase operational efficiency, reduce operating costs and improve risk mitigation."

About Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc.

Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. is one of the leading mortgage subservicing companies in the United States specializing in servicing loans on behalf of commercial banks, credit unions, mortgage banking companies and state and local housing finance agencies nationwide. Dovenmuehle was founded in 1844 and is the oldest mortgage banking company in the Midwest and one of the oldest mortgage companies in the United States. Dovenmuehle subservices residential, commercial and multifamily mortgage loans for borrowers located in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Territories.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership life cycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

