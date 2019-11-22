Top Subwoofer & Bluetooth Speaker Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Bang & Olufsen, UE, Klipsch, Sonos, Bose & JBL Wireless Speaker Deals Rounded Up by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best early Black Friday Bluetooth and wireless speaker and subwoofer deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Consumer Articles. Find savings on best-selling Sonos, UE, Bang and Olufsen, Klipsch, Bose and JBL wireless speakers, subwoofers and music systems.

Best Speakers deals:

● Save up to 50% on Bang & Olufsen, Logitech UE & Klipsch speakers and subwoofers at Amazon - save on best-selling Bluetooth speakers and subwoofers

● Save up to 60% off on JBL Charge & Flip Bluetooth speakers, JBL Boomboxes, soundbars & wireless headphones - at the JBL online store

● Save on Logitech UE (Ultimate Ears) portable & wireless Bluetooth speakers at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling UE BOOM, WONDERBOOM & MEGABOOM Bluetooth speakers

● Save up to $400 on Klipsch speakers, subwoofers & home theater systems at Amazon - click for the latest prices on top-selling Klipsch Reference, Sub-12HG, R & AW speakers

● Save up to $200 on Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speakers at Amazon - check live prices on the top of the line Beoplay & Beolit Bluetooth speakers

● Save up to $199 on Bose SoundLink, SoundTouch & Companion Series wireless & home theater speakers at Amazon - save on a wide range of Bose portable, wireless & home theater surround sound speakers

● Save on Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater systems - at Sonos.com

● Save up to $150 on select UE, Klipsch & Bang & Olufsen at the Guitar Center Online Store

Black Friday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Speakers are all the rage nowadays and for audio enthusiasts, it is easy to understand why. Generally, a decent speaker setup features more than just one speaker to handle different ranges, including tweeters, mid-rangers, and subwoofers. Klipsch, Bang and Olufsen, Sonos, Bose and JBL offer some of the best subwoofers out there, whether wireless or bluetooth-equipped. A UE speaker already produces a nice, deep bass sound, but nothing beats the crisp delivery of a subwoofer.

What are the best stores for Black Friday sales? With millions of discounted items on offer, both Amazon and Walmart hold the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events during the holiday shopping season.

Over the period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday last year, Amazon.com customers ordered over 180 million items in total. Amazon delivers new deals daily in addition to the thousands of discounted products already available during their Black Friday sales.

Walmart was able to boost its Black Friday sales successfully last year by offering customers the option of picking up their online purchases in their retail outlets at a later time. According to eMarketer, around 132 million people visited Walmart.com during the holiday sales period.

