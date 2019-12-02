Top Surface Laptop Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Go & Surface Book Sales Rounded Up by Deal Stripe
Sales experts review the top Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface laptops and tablet deals for shoppers in 2019
Dec 02, 2019, 05:10 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best Surface Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X.
Best Surface deals:
- Save up to $500 on a wide range of Microsoft Surface Pro laptops, tablets & 2-in-1 devices at Walmart
- Save up to $500 on Microsoft Surface laptops, computers & gaming PCs at the Microsoft Store Cyber Monday sale - live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 2, Surface Go & gaming PCs
- Save up to $857 on Microsoft Surface laptops, 2-in-1s and tablets at Amazon - check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 2 and Surface Laptop 3
- Save up to $359.99 on the Surface Pro 7 and type cover bundle deals at the Microsoft Cyber Monday sale - the ultra-light and versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is on sale at the Microsoft online store
- Save up to $300 on the New Surface Laptop 3 - at the Microsoft store
- Save up to $500 on the Surface Book 2 - at the Microsoft store (starts 11/28)
- Save up to $150 on the Surface Go - at the Microsoft store (starts 11/28)
- Save up to 65% on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro laptops & computers at Amazon - check deals on popular models like the latest Surface Pro, Surface Pro 7 and Pro X
- Check out the full range of Microsoft Surface devices on sale at Walmart
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Microsoft Surface portfolio encompasses six different devices, all of which are impressive choices for all-purpose daily computing. The recently launched 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the newest flagship product that packs an upgraded 10th generation Intel Core processor which makes it more powerful than its predecessor, the Surface Pro 6. Both have a detachable Type Cover, Surface Pen and Surface Dock.
Together with the Surface Pro X and the Surface Laptop 3, these are the top-of-the-line products being offered by Microsoft in the last quarter of the year. The Microsoft Surface Pro X is slimmer with dual USB-C ports. The smaller version of the Surface Pro 7, which is the Surface Pro Go was also released. The Microsoft Surface Go is an entry-level device suitable for casual use. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 isn't convertible although the Microsoft Surface Book 2 is, which is a model with a dedicated GPU and larger battery size.
