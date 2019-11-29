Top Surface Pro 6 & 7 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 2, Book & Go Savings Rated by Save Bubble
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Surface deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on the Surface Pro 6, 7, X, Surface Go, Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Book 2
Nov 29, 2019, 03:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surface Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Save Bubble have compared the best Microsoft Surface tablet and laptop deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.
Best Surface Pro & Laptop deals:
- Save up to $230 on the Surface Pro 7 at the Microsoft Black Friday sale
- Save up to $300 on the New Surface Laptop 3 - at the Microsoft Black Friday sale
- Save up to $500 on the Surface Book 2 - at the Microsoft store (starts 11/28)
- Save up to $150 on the Surface Go - at the Microsoft store (starts 11/28)
- Save up to $500 on Microsoft Surface laptops, computers & gaming PCs at the Microsoft Store Black Friday sale
- Save up to $500 on a wide range of Microsoft Surface Pro laptops, tablets & 2-in-1 devices at Walmart
- Save up to 65% on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro laptops & computers at Amazon - check deals on popular models like the latest Surface Pro, Surface Pro 7 and Pro X
- Save on select Microsoft Surface & Surface Pro devices at B&H Photo Video
- Check out the full range of Microsoft Surface devices on sale at Walmart
More Microsoft & laptop deals:
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple, Lenovo, Acer, Samsung and Microsoft Surface laptops at Walmart
- Save up to 62% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on the top-rated Spectre x360 convertible laptop, Omen gaming series, HP Envy, Pavilion & Chromebooks
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Xbox One consoles, games & bundle deals at Walmart - check the latest deals on top-rated Xbox consoles and game bundle deals at Walmart
Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time.
The Microsoft Surface line of devices enables users to multitask efficiently as it brings Windows to a touchscreen platform. The latest Microsoft Surface Pro 7 follows the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 but with a 10th-generation processor. The Microsoft Surface Pro X makes for a better travel companion although the Microsoft Surface Go is even lighter. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is ideal for business use but does not have a tablet mode like the Microsoft Surface Book 2.
What is the true meaning of Black Friday? Originally coined by policemen to describe the terrible traffic caused by the influx of post-Thanksgiving shoppers, the term Black Friday is now known as the period in late November when retailers roll out deals to kick off the start of the holiday shopping season.
