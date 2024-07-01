Top Tales 2024: retail operators on a journey to discover Fontina cheese

MILAN, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A fam trip to discover the Fontina PDO territories for GDO operators arriving from the US was held from June 9 to 11.

The trip included visits to the mountain pastures and places of production of this extraordinary cheese.

The incoming gave the chance to learn about all the various stages of Fontina processing, starting from milking to maturing and packaging.

Whole or raw milk is used for production and must be processed within a few hours from milking. The milk, brought to a maximum temperature of 36°C, is curdled with calf rennet.

The curd is broken until the grains are the size of corn kernels, after which it is reheated for about half an hour until it reaches a temperature of 48°C, stimulating the purging of the whey. At the end of this stage it is left to rest for 10 minutes, after which it is placed in molds containing the casein marker showing the progressive product number; it is then pressed for around 12 hours while being constantly turned. Before the last turn, the identifying mark of the Consorzio Tutela Fontina (CTF) – Fontina Protection Consortium - which also indicates the producer's ID code, is imprinted on one of the flat faces of the wheel.

The cheese is then salted and ripened in cool, damp natural caves for at least three months.

About Top Tales: Top Tales is a project supported by the European Union aimed at promoting Fontina PDO from Valle d'Aosta, Rice of Baraggia Biellese e Vercellese PDO, as well as the DOCG's Barolo and Barbaresco. The European communication campaign, Top Tales: A piece of Europe on your table, is designed to increase the awareness of the three existing PDO products in the United States market.

About Consorzio Produttori e Tutela della PDO Fontina: The Consortium was created in 1952 with the intent to protect Fontina PDO, specifically in regard to production and distribution. The entity recognizes every wheel of Fontina produced following the Consortium's rules with a Fontina PDO trademark.

