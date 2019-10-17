Top Tech Minds Launch Sales Of Next Generation Housing At Haus.me

RENO, Nev., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haus.me just launched ordering next generation Self-Sustainable smart homes that are completely off-the-grid capable and could set a whole new standard for what we demand in a house.

Combining 3D printing, connected smart home technology, and SpaceX worthy construction principles, Haus has designed new home models that offer zero carbon emissions, can run completely off the grid with their own power, water and septic, are designed to last 10x longer than traditional construction, and maintain a 99% virus and bacteria free living space. They can withstand earthquakes and hurricanes. For fans of The Walking Dead, the BBC Disruptors series says, "They are built to be zombie proof too." What's more remarkable is they can be manufactured in just weeks and delivered next day.

The Haus.me team seems to have brought this all together in one beautiful package.

The team behind these next generation homes have been named top tech talent by the Financial Times and Google. Having recently opened a new assembly center in Reno, NV, Haus just began shipping its first units to Nevada, California and Arizona. According to their new website, three different models can be reserved starting from $1,163 /mo payments.

One of their advisors, Laura Wagner, who recently raised millions of dollars for her payments startup, including from Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington, says, "With all the billions of dollars being pledged to fix housing in America, this team seems to be the one with the best combination of engineering and execution ability to take us into the future."

"This is a nice house. It is very modern. It looks like Apple and Tesla designed it," NASA Astronaut Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper said, visiting the first haus.me house delivered to the customer.

To view more of this revolutionary startup's specs and designs visit their website at haus.me, including remarkable videos of delivery.

While founder Max Gerbut says their latest fundraising round is expected to be oversubscribed in the next few weeks, those interested in investing in Haus, can also check them out at http://haus.me/for-investors.

