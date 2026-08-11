TOP TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVES JOIN NPOWER'S BOARD

Expanded Board to Partner with NPower Leadership to Fuel Continued Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NPower, a national workforce innovator that opens pathways to economic mobility through tech training for young adults and military-connected individuals, today announced the appointment of five new board members: Travis Garriss, Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Northrop Grumman; Adrienne O'Neill, Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at MetLife; Srini Krish, Head of Technology and Operations at Fiserv Financial Solutions Group; Nalina Athyantha, Senior Vice President, Enterprise and Field Marketing at ServiceNow; David McLeod, Chief Technology Officer, at Truist Financial Corporation.

"With AI's impact on today's workforce leaving many behind while creating new opportunities for others with the right complement of skills - working closely with business leaders has never been more urgent," said Ross Dickman, NPower's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer. "This group isn't just supporting our mission; they're boots-on-the-ground leaders who know exactly what hiring managers are looking for in today's talent."

Travis Garriss is Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer at Northrop Grumman, where he leads the company's information technology, digital transformation and data intelligence strategy. Before joining Northrop Grumman in 2025, he served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer at BAE Systems, overseeing enterprise IT strategy and technology initiatives.

"We have a once‑in‑a‑generation opportunity to build a more inclusive, innovation‑ready workforce," said Garriss. "By opening doors for non‑traditional talent and giving them the skills to lead the next wave of transformation, we're not just filling jobs, we're shaping the future of the tech economy."

Adrienne O'Neill is Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer at MetLife and a member of the company's Strategic Advisory Group, leading global corporate accounting, financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, and internal controls. Before joining MetLife, she spent 18 years at another leading global insurer, serving in senior finance leadership roles, including Chief Financial Officer for the Asia Segment, Global Controller and Group Chief Accounting Officer, and Global Head of Investor Relations.

"At a time of rapid change in our industry, we need organizations like NPower who equip individuals with the skills needed to thrive in today's dynamic environment," said O'Neill. "In my role on the Board, I look forward to supporting NPower in opening more doors for graduates."

Srini Krish is Head of Technology and Operations for Fiserv's Financial Solutions Group, where he oversees technology, operations, and implementations across core banking, digital solutions, card services and payments. Previously, as Global Chief Information Officer, he led the company's enterprise technology strategy, modernization, cybersecurity, engineering and global services organization, managing more than 8,000 engineers worldwide.

"NPower's work is incredibly impactful in democratizing upskilling in the age of AI", said Krish. "We can't continue to count out non-traditional talent, and I look forward to joining other leaders who see the immense value NPower's graduates bring to the table."

Nalina Athyantha is Senior Vice President of Enterprise & Field Marketing at ServiceNow, leading 500+ global marketers to deliver meaningful business outcomes aligned with the sales organization. With more than a decade of senior leadership experience in the technology industry, Nalina is passionate about leveraging innovation to drive efficiency and creating an environment of equal opportunity to build meaningful career paths.

David McLeod is Chief Technology Officer at Truist Financial Corporation, a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. He brings more than two decades of international financial-services and technology leadership, including senior roles at Barings, Bank of America, and Merrill Lynch. David is passionate about developing technology talent, building inclusive, high-performing teams, and expanding access to careers in the digital economy.

For more information on NPower's Board of Directors, please visit https://www.npower.org/about/board-of-directors/.

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit launching tech careers through free training, personalized support, and job placement assistance. Since 2001, NPower has equipped thousands of young adults and military-connected individuals with the skills and confidence to succeed in the digital economy. With programs in 16 cities and growing, NPower's holistic approach blends intensive technical instruction with career mentorship and well-being support, ensuring students can navigate pivotal life transitions and thrive in competitive industries. As NPower works toward its goal of training 15,000 students annually by 2030, it remains committed to expanding access to tech careers and shaping a workforce that reflects the full potential of our communities. Learn more at www.npower.org.

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SOURCE NPower