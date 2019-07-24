Top Technology Leaders Recognized for Advancing D&I Initiatives

ATLANTA, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has announced the finalists for the 2019 Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Awards.

Each year the awards recognize top technology leaders and companies for their dedication and work in advancing technology and innovation through diversity and inclusion.

Winners will be announced at the Converge 2019 event Aug. 6 at Southern Exchange Ballrooms in downtown Atlanta. The half-day event highlights technology industry companies and leaders who are leveraging inclusion to drive innovation.

2019 D&I Leadership Awards Finalists

D&I Individual Leadership Award

Cloe Guidry-Reed, Hire Ground

Deborah Nicols, Sierra Wireless

Wendy McSweeney, SunTrust Bank

D&I Company Supplier Diversity Leadership Award

Accenture

Randstad

SunTrust Bank

D&I Company HR Leadership Award

First Data

Moxie

VMware

D&I Non-Profit Leadership Award

Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council

Georgia State University - Center for Excellence in Teaching & Learning

Year Up Greater Atlanta

Overall D&I Company Leadership Award

Accenture

Georgia State University - Center for Excellence in Teaching & Learning

Google

The TAG D&I Leadership Awards were created by the TAG D&I Society to honor technology professionals and companies that have demonstrated exceptional efforts to advance diversity and inclusion within their organization to achieve positive outcomes in both their workplace and in the community.

"TAG is incredibly proud to honor outstanding technology leaders and companies who are leading the way in diversity and inclusion efforts," said Larry K. Williams, President and CEO of TAG. "Inclusion truly drives innovation across our technology ecosystem and creates the next generation of leadership that will keep our companies globally competitive in inspiring ways."

Hosted by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) and presented by Accenture , Converge 2019 will feature six interactive content sessions, and the presentation of TAG's annual Diversity Leadership Awards, celebrating the champions who are leading the way in emerging tech workforce culture.

For more information about Converge 2019: Inclusion Driving Innovation and to register, visit: www.ConvergeTAG.com .

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000+ members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, influence and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace to fuel the innovation economy.

The association provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies; and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology. TAG hosts over 200 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies. Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG's charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit http://www.tagedonline.org/.

