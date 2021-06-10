'Top Techs' Awarded at Pep Boys

"Pep Boys' promise to our customers is 'We go further to help you go farther,' and our Top Techs are the ones who truly deliver on this promise day in and day out," said Brian Kaner, CEO, Pep Boys. "As we celebrate our centennial this year, we're especially proud of our Top Techs for demonstrating the same values on which our business was founded 100 years ago."

The 2021 Top Tech award winners are Loy Chour, Anaheim, California; John Morin, St. Augustine, Florida.; Dan Stone, Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania; David Wade, Lone Tree, Colorado.; and Jose Massanet, Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico. The Top Techs were selected based on multiple factors, including ASE certifications, strong productivity and performance metrics, mentorship, and living the Company's values. The respective stores of each Top Tech now have the distinction of being home to the country's most outstanding technicians.

Automotive Service Professionals Month has been designated by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), an independent non-profit organization that has worked to improve the quality of vehicle repair and service by testing and certifying automotive professionals, to recognize vehicle service professionals who are proficient, credentialed and committed to excellence.

Pep Boys leads the industry in supporting technical training by sponsoring Team Members' certifications and providing paid time for testing. Given the critical role service technicians play at Pep Boys, the Company continues its emphasis on the "Race to 2026" initiative designed to recruit talented technicians in the automotive industry and close America's skills gap. The "Race to 2026" program includes initiatives to attract workers to the skilled trades, while supporting its own employee network through Top Tech and similar recognition, as well as a scholarship program, tuition assistance, apprenticeships and additional Company-sponsored training and certifications.

About Pep Boys

Pep Boys is driven by its promise to its customers: We go further to help you go farther. Founded in 1921 by military veterans, generations of drivers have counted on Pep Boys ASE-certified Pros to care for their cars. With a national network of Service and Tire Centers, millions of vehicles and fleets pass through Pep Boys bays each year. Our commitment to being the ONE our communities count on is demonstrated through our exceptional customer experience and support of the critical technical training initiatives needed to close America's skills gap. For more information, visit www.pepboys.com.

Media Contact

Arianna Stefanoni Sherlock, Pep Boys

609-969-8349, [email protected]



Christine Bowser, Pinnacle Media

330-688-3515, [email protected]

SOURCE Pep Boys

Related Links

www.pepboys.com

