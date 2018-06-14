Top Teen Designers Compete to Be 'Crowned' Winners of 18th Annual Duck® Brand Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest

Starting at noon EDT today, June 14, the general public (that's you!) can visit StuckAtProm.com to view the 2018 Stuck at Prom® finalist gallery to vote for their favorites! Polls are open until midnight EDT on June 25. Check back on July 9 (or follow Duck® brand on social media - @theduckbrand) to see who will be crowned as the 2018 Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest winners.

"For many, prom is not about landing the perfect date. It's about spending one more night with your closest friends before graduating and officially 'adulting.' It's about dancing to your favorite songs, laughing over inside jokes and reminiscing about what will eventually be known as 'the good old days'," said Ashley Luke, category manager, at ShurTech Brands, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "To celebrate everyone's unique prom-going experience -- whether you're attending prom by yourself, with a date, a friend or a group -- we chose to focus this year's contest on the individual, rather than the couple."

The Top 5 individuals in the Dress Category (in no particular order):

The Top 5 individuals in the Tux Category (in no particular order):

Contest judges responsible for selecting the five finalists in each Category reviewed all submissions based equally on creativity, workmanship, originality, use of color and design, and the accessories that were created using Duck Tape®. The Grand Prize Dress winner and the Grand Prize Tux winner, selected by public vote, will each receive a scholarship prize of $10,000, totaling $20,000. The remaining eight runners up will receive a $100 Duck Tape® prize pack.

For additional details on Stuck at Prom®, visit StuckAtProm.com.

