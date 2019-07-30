Top Teen Mental Health Treatment Center Newport Academy Hires Clinical Psychologists to Lead Gender-Specific Residential Programming in Connecticut

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Academy, a series of leading adolescent treatment centers specializing in mental health, trauma, eating disorders, and substance abuse, has announced the hiring of two psychologists, Dr. Danielle Roeske and Dr. Michael Roeske, to lead gender-specific residential treatment at its Connecticut campuses. Research published by the American Psychological Association supported gender-focused prevention and treatment efforts. Other studies have also concluded that gender sensitive, tailored treatment services are essential and that understanding physical, social, and psychological differences within a gender-specific environment decreases distraction, fosters positive relationships, and can improve treatment outcomes.

Danielle Roeske, Psy.D., will lead the residential treatment program for males in Connecticut. She has worked in the mental health field since 2003, and her clinical experience includes acute psychiatric care, outpatient community therapy, and residential treatment for people struggling with mental health disorders. Dr. Roeske obtained her Masters in Counseling and Human Relations from Villanova University in 2004 and her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the California Institute of Integral Studies in 2014. Her experience as a facility CEO, clinical director, program developer, family program director, therapist, and supervisor have afforded her an intimate understanding of the key ingredients for providing quality treatment and the essential components of a strong clinical and organizational team. She has extensive training in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, family-systems therapy, and relational psychoanalysis, and holds a deep appreciation for the complex nature of mental health disorders, along with the active steps needed for lasting change and recovery.

Michael Roeske, Psy.D., will lead the residential treatment program for females in Connecticut. He is a licensed clinical psychologist and adjunct professor who has worked and trained in a variety of settings since 2003, including community mental health clinics, inpatient psychiatric hospitals, and residential and outpatient programs. In 2014, Dr. Roeske earned his Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the California Institute of Integral Studies. He has experience as a supervisor, clinical director, and diagnostic assessor for children, adolescents, and adults. He previously worked as a chief operating and chief executive officer for residential treatment programs, and recognizes the importance of considering the organizational history and culture of a program in his effort to provide exceptional, ethical, and collaborative clinical care, staff and therapist development, community outreach, and open, transparent communications.

"We are thrilled to have the caliber of talent and clinical sophistication that Dr. Danielle and Dr. Michael Roeske bring to our team," said Newport Academy's Chief Executive Officer, Joe Procopio. "Both have dedicated their careers to helping people struggling with mental health disorders and will greatly contribute to the successful, long-term outcomes of our families."

About Newport Academy

Newport Academy is a series of evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with mental health issues, eating disorders, and substance abuse. With locations across the United States, Newport Academy offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, and comprehensive holistic programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs, and Therapeutic Day Schools. Newport Academy nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of adolescents and their families, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Our primary mission is to empower teens and restore families. Experts include MDs, psychiatrists, therapists, registered dieticians, nurses, licensed social workers, teachers, and more.

