Top Ten Ways to Eat Peanut Butter

NUNDA, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Again Nut Butter, which started over 45 years ago with two people making peanut butter in a single barrel roaster, is today an industry leader with an unwavering passion for creating high-quality, simple-ingredient nut and seed butters. For National Peanut Butter Lovers Month this November, the team is sharing the following out-of-the-jar recipe ideas for enjoying their best-selling spread, plus offering a 15% discount on all peanut butter purchased through OnceAgainNutButter.com.

  1. Turn it into snacks like banana bites, stuffed dates, or PB topped rice cakes.
  2. Kickstart the morning with PB overnight oats, granola, or PB & chocolate chip pancakes.
  3. Top your PB toast with vitamin-packed fruit like berries, kiwi, or even roasted apples.
  4. Bake with PB for the holidays (bring on the peanut butter bars or reindeer cookies!)
  5. Satisfy your sweet tooth with PB cake for one, popsicles, PB cookies (try adding dried fruits or nuts!), or whip up a batch of homemade PB ice cream!
  6. Get savory and sassy with sweet potato soup, PB hummus, or spicy peanut noodles.
  7. Make PB into a dip (simply mix it with yogurt) or a tangy salad dressing (combine PB with Dijon mustard, honey and lemon juice).
  8. Change up your PB&J, a.k.a. grill the sandwich, make a PB&J parfait or even fried wontons.
  9. Blend it into smoothies to get your daily dose of protein and fruit in a refreshing beverage.
  10. Go for the unexpected! Top your burger with peanut butter, make sushi rolls, or add a dollop to curry.

Available in organic and natural, creamy or crunchy, lightly salted or no-salt varieties, each jar of Once Again's peanut butter starts with ethically sourced, blanched runner peanuts, which are dry roasted and milled wonderfully creamy. The company's certified organic no-stir peanut butter delivers classic taste and texture without excess sugar or hydrogenated oils and is stabilized with responsibly sourced, RSPO Certified organic palm oil. Most recently, Once Again Nut Butter made its peanut butter even more snackable with the launch of small-batch, handcrafted graham cracker sandwiches.  

Sold in 16oz recycled glass jars, squeeze packs, along with 5lb, 9lb and 35lb bulk tubs, Once Again's peanut butter offerings are sold at retailers across the country, plus through the brand's website.

About Once Again Nut Butter
Once Again Nut Butter, spreading integrity since 1976, produces organic and natural nut and seed butters for retail, industrial, and foodservice customers. Its peanut butters are manufactured in a dedicated SQF Certified, 37,000 square-foot facility in rural upstate New York, and its tree nut and seed butters are produced in a separate SQF Certified facility nearby. Recognized as a leader in ethical business practices, all of its products are part of the company's Honest in Trade sustainability program. Visit OnceAgainNutButter.com to learn more and follow @OnceAgainNutButter on social media.

