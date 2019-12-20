Top Ten Winners for CES Las Vegas 12th Annual Kids at Play Awards Announced

The KAPi Award ceremony will take place at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on Thursday, January 9, at 4:30p.m. at the Venetian Hotel, Level 4, Lando Room 4302.

Congratulations to the 2020 winners:

For the past twelve years, the Kapi awards have identified children's technology products that raise the bar for innovation and excellence during a 12-month review time. Presenting awards to some of the most deserving people, companies and products in the kids' tech industry, organizers Robin Raskin, Warren Buckleitner, and Tonda Bunge Sellers coordinate annual events that provide face to face forums for decision makers to touch base on which products, people, and companies should be honored for raising the bar of excellence for innovation for kid's tech.

The 2020 Awards were evaluated by an independent jury of industry and editorial experts under the direction of Warren Buckleitner, Editor of Children's Technology Review, who looked for products that raised the bar for innovation and design excellence. Meet the winning companies and be amazed by their presentations on Thursday, January 9 at 4:30pm at Kids and Family Stage at the Venetian.

Living in Digital Times, Kids At Play Interactive Awards (KAPi), and Children's Technology Review would like to thank their prestigious team of sponsors and media partners: B8ta, Creativity Inc., TechUp and Romper.

To learn more, visit Kids at Play Awards at https://kapiawards.com/.

About Living in Digital Times

Founded by veteran technology journalist Robin Raskin, Living in Digital Times (LIDT) brings together the most knowledgeable leaders and the latest innovations impacting both technology and lifestyle. LIDT helps companies identify and act on emerging trends, create compelling company narratives, and do better business through strong network connections. LIDT produces technology conferences, exhibits, and events at CES in Las Vegas and other locations throughout the year by lifestyle verticals. Core brands include Digital Health Summit, Digital Money Forum, FitnessTech, Baby Tech, Kids@Play, Family Tech Summit, FamilyTech TV, Beauty Tech, Wearable Technology Summit, Last Gadget Standing and the KAPi Awards. The company also works with various foundations and manages the Young Innovators to Watch awards recognizing student STEAM innovations. For more information, visit www.LivinginDigitalTimes.com and keep up with our latest news on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Children's Technology Review

Since 1993, Children's Technology Review has helped parents, teachers, librarians and publishers keep up to date on the latest products, by way of independent, descriptive reviews of children's interactive media products. The ad-free publication is available online at http://www.childrenstech.com.

