Top Texas Neurosurgeon, Dr. David Barnett, Launches New Website

DALLAS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Dr. David Barnett is pleased to announce the launch of a new website designed to educate individuals suffering from spinal disorders. As an award-winning, top-rated neurosurgeon, Dr. Barnett believes patients should have all the information they need to make a confident decision about undergoing spine surgery.

Dr. Barnett is eager to share his in-depth knowledge and experience treating common spinal disorders such as:

Spondylolisthesis

Spinal stenosis

Herniated cervical disc

Herniated lumbar disc

The website is a valuable resource for prospective candidates and those seeking a second opinion about their spinal condition diagnosis and treatment options. Here, patients can learn more about state-of-the-art advances in technology, surgical techniques, and Dr. Barnett's minimally invasive approach to spinal surgery.

"Any type of procedure involving the neck and spine — involving your mobility — is of course a major life-impacting decision," explains Dr. Barnett. "I wanted to launch this website to give patients a place to become better informed about spinal disorders and their treatment options."

With the website, patients have a reference point for common neck and spine procedures, including spinal fusion, discectomy, microscopic decompression, disc replacement, and more.

About David Barnett, M.D.

Dr. Barnett is a leader in minimally invasive microscopic techniques and approaches every case with a conservative approach. For more than 26 years, he has treated spinal disorders, disc herniations, stenosis, degenerative disease, tumors and sports injuries sustained by average folks and professional athletes.

Dr. Barnett graduated at the top of his medical school class with Alpha Omega Alpha honors from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He completed his internship and residency at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, where he served as Chief Resident. He served as the Chief of the Department of Neurological Surgery at Baylor University Medical Center for over 20 years where he treated thousands of patients with spinal disorders.

Dr. Barnett has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the #1 ranking in the Consumers' Guide to Top Doctors, Texas Monthly Super Doctors, Vitals.com, D Magazine Top Doctor for over 20 years, Castle Connolly, and others. Patients say he runs a smooth office with a remarkable staff, and that he's a compassionate listener who puts patients at ease, as well as a knowledgeable master of his craft.

Learn more at his new website https://davidbarnettmd.com.

SOURCE David Barnett, M.D.