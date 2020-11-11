TOP The Organic Project Selected by GlobalGiving As Red Backpack Fund Recipient, Receives $5,000 Grant From The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation To Combat COVID-19 Crisis

DUXBURY, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalGiving announced that TOP the organic project (TOP) has been selected to receive a $5,000 COVID-19 relief and recovery grant from The Red Backpack Fund, an opportunity for small businesses and nonprofits made possible by The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation.

Denielle Finkelstein, TOP co-founder and president, and Thyme Sullivan, TOP co-founder and CEO Denielle Finkelstein, TOP co-founder and president, and Thyme Sullivan, TOP co-founder and CEO

"My hope is that this gift will help alleviate some of the pressures caused by this horrible pandemic. Twenty years ago, I started Spanx with $5,000 in savings, and I see this as a time to pay it forward. Small business is the backbone of our culture. I know what it's like to be a small business owner, and I want to provide some relief to these entrepreneurs during this time," said Spanx Founder Sara Blakely.

The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation donated $5 million to support female entrepreneurs in the wake of COVID-19 and teamed up with GlobalGiving to establish The Red Backpack Fund.

Thousands of business owners and nonprofit founders from across the United States and its territories applied to receive a grant from The Red Backpack Fund to combat economic hardship caused by COVID-19. TOP was selected for the grant based on its outstanding application, its urgent need for COVID-19 relief, and its demonstrated capacity to overcome COVID-19 setbacks.

GlobalGiving, a 501(c)(3) organization with nearly two decades of grantmaking experience, awarded grants to at least 1,000 women entrepreneurs through The Red Backpack Fund. GlobalGiving has assembled a 100% women-led team to lead the grantee selection process. The team includes grant specialists, social workers, female entrepreneurs, analysts, and monitoring and evaluation experts.

"We're proud to announce the grantees of The Red Backpack Fund. They have successfully undergone GlobalGiving's rigorous vetting process, and we believe this grant will help them continue to thrive, despite the shifting economic circumstances brought on by this crisis," said GlobalGiving CEO Alix Guerrier. "The world needs more women-led organizations who are a key force in overcoming COVID-19 and establishing a better normal."

"As a women-owned business during a worldwide pandemic this grant was a lifeline in so many ways," explained Thyme Sullivan, TOP co-founder and CEO. "Like so many businesses, we had to pivot and focus on what we could control. We are so grateful for Sara Blakely and Spanx for showing us that everything is possible and kindness is contagious."

And, despite the pandemic, TOP continues to grow – giving more women and young girls across the country convenient access to high performing, eco-friendly, plant-based period products. The brand recently announced a partnership with The Fresh Market and Fresh Thyme Market grocery chains, where customers will soon be able to purchase TOP tampons and pads. In total, TOP period care is available online and at 600+ stores in the U.S.

About TOP the organic project

TOP the organic project is an emerging, women-owned period product company based in Duxbury, MA, that aims to educate and empower women to make better choices about the products they consume and the impact they have on their bodies, as well as the environment. TOP offers 100% organic cotton, plant-based, hypoallergenic tampons and pads that are accessible to everyone with a give-back model that drives awareness of period poverty in the U.S. Founded by Thyme Sullivan and Denielle Finkelstein, mothers and seasoned executives with decades of relevant corporate experience, TOP dreams of a world in which every girl and woman has access to healthy, organic period products that are good for them and the planet. To learn more, visit www.toporganicproject.com.

Instagram & Facebook: @TOPOrganicProject | Twitter: TOP_ORGANIC | TikTok: @top_tampon

Contact:

Victoria Manenti, for TOP

m. 330.402.000

[email protected]

SOURCE TOP The Organic Project

Related Links

http://www.toporganicproject.com

