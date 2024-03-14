DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top Themes in Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) in 2024 - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

If you are worried about the pace of innovation in your industry, this report will help you identify which tech vendors can help you. It provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the leading players in the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) industry based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape over the next two years.



As we enter 2024, the outlook is volatile and uncertain, primarily due to geopolitical turmoil and macroeconomic uncertainty. Technology can help businesses, governments, and individuals adapt to profound shifts in an uncertain world.



Artificial intelligence (AI) was the most talked about technology theme in 2023 and will remain at the top of agendas. From a business perspective, AI represents both an opportunity and a threat, and the companies that succeed will approach it as such rather than seeing it as a cure for all ills.



Report Scope

At 164 pages, this report is the most concise reference guide to tech you will read this year. Written by some of the world's leading tech experts, The analyst's TMT Themes 2024 will help you look credible when discussing tech in your industry. It tells you everything you need to know about disruptive tech themes and which companies are best placed to help you digitally transform your business.

This report covers 17 TMT sectors, divided into four categories: hardware, software and services, internet and media, and telecom. For each sector, we provide thematic scorecards comprising four screens: the company screen, the thematic screen, the valuation screen, and the risk screen.

Key Report Benefits

Position yourself for future success by understanding the TMT industry's most important tech, regulatory, and macroeconomic themes. Informed by the analyst's analysts, we provide analysis that will help you look credible when discussing tech in your company.

Quickly identify attractive investment targets by understanding which companies are the most advanced in the themes that will determine future success in the TMT industry.

Gain a competitive advantage in the future of the TMT industry by reading this report in conjunction with another multi-theme report, Tech, Media, & Telecom Predictions 2024, which is organized by theme.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Top Themes for 2024

Hardware

Software and Services

Internet and Media

Telecoms

