Top Things to Do in Ketchum, Idaho, This Summer

KETCHUM, Idaho, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As an award-winning coffee shop, Lizzy's Fresh Coffee is passionate about sharing local flavors, inviting you to embark on a mesmerizing journey that combines the best of Ketchum's culinary delights and outdoor adventures. Experience three exhilarating days curated for the active foodie enthusiast, combining activities and culinary delights amidst the stunning backdrop of Ketchum, Idaho.

Day One

On your first day in Ketchum — after you book your accommodation at The Knob Hill Inn — embark on an e-bike adventure with rentals from Black Tie Ski & Bike Rental. Ride through the picturesque paved bike trail to Hailey and treat yourself to a plant-based feast at Wylde Beet. End your day at The Covey, savoring craft cocktails and a local farm-to-table seasonal menu in their charming garden setting.

Day Two

Begin your morning at Lizzy's Fresh Coffee, a local favorite known for its award-winning roasts served with precision and care. Dive into the mountain biking paradise of Galena Lodge, where custom-built trails cater to all skill levels, and head back to the lodge for lunch and delicious ice cream sandwiches. Indulge in a relaxing afternoon at Scout Wine & Cheese, enjoying a curated charcuterie board and a glass of fine wine before sampling pub fare at The Cellar Pub.

Day Three

Kickstart your day with a delightful breakfast at Konditorei, offering a variety of Austrian-inspired dishes and Lizzy's Fresh Coffee to fuel your adventures. Hike up to Round House for a scenic lunch overlooking Ketchum, then ride the free gondola down for a panoramic descent. Conclude your epic Ketchum journey at Rickshaw, where creative small plates inspired by Southeast Asian flavors will tantalize your taste buds.

Lizzy's Fresh Coffee invites you to immerse yourself in a blend of gourmet experiences and outdoor thrills, making Ketchum, Idaho, a must-visit destination for active foodie enthusiasts. Learn more about Lizzy's at www.lizzysfreshcoffee.com .

About Lizzy's Fresh Coffee

Lizzy's Fresh Coffee has been a beacon of exceptional coffee experiences since 2008. With a meticulous selection of top-quality Arabica coffees from global growers, they offer a diverse range of custom blends and single origins to suit every coffee lover's palate. Find out more at www.lizzysfreshcoffee.com .

