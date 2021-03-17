Top Third Unveils New StoneX Brand & Services

Top Third has unveiled its new brand and service offerings following its acquisition by StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) Tweet this

StoneX finalized the acquisition of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) and its subsidiary company, Global Asset Advisors, LLC (GAA), last year. GAA brands Top Third Ag Marketing, Daniels Trading and Futures Online are now part of the StoneX global financial services network.

"This is an exciting time for both StoneX and Top Third," said StoneX CEO Sean O'Connor. "StoneX is furthering its commitment to serving the agricultural commodity trading space and is well positioned to pursue a new customer segment within that space. Top Third, a respected brand among American farmers, has always pursued a relationship-focused, customer-first approach, which aligns with our commitment to providing hands-on client service. Top Third will significantly enhance StoneX's ability to provide risk management expertise to the agricultural industry — from family-owned businesses to large corporations — offering the personalized assistance they need to be successful."

StoneX provides institutional access to 36 derivative exchanges, 175 foreign exchange markets, nearly every global securities marketplace and a number of bilateral liquidity venues. Additionally, StoneX offers retail market access via FOREX.com and City Index, among other platforms.

For Top Third clients, StoneX offers a unique set of capabilities beyond the comprehensive market access described above. These include assistance in developing integrated risk management strategies, a robust and fully digital global market intelligence platform, and access to highly customizable over-the-counter (OTC) swaps and structured products typically available only through large international banks.

Top Third clients will also have access to physical commodity capabilities that include inventory financing, logistics support and margin-free merchandising programs, including the company's flagship managed bushels program, Merchants Plus (M+) .

As part of its integration into StoneX, Top Third recently introduced a new company logo that creates a stronger visual connection between the two brands. This new look will be integrated into all Top Third communications going forward. In addition, all Top Third employees and brokers are now using StoneX-branded emails. The new email address style will generally be [email protected], and emails to the current topthird.com addresses will be forwarded. The company website, https://www.topthird.com/ , will remain the same for now, but will eventually transition to StoneX.com.

About Top Third

Top Third is a full-service introducing broker on a mission to help North American farmers manage the risks associated with producing agricultural products. Founded by renowned floor trader Mark Gold in 2006, the firm specializes in grains, livestock, milk, cotton and energy commodities. Top Third's goal is to help clients market products in the "top third" of prices that were available during the marketing year. Global Asset Advisors, LLC (GAA) (dba: Daniels Trading, Top Third Ag Marketing, and Futures Online) is an introducing broker to StoneX Financial, Inc., a futures commission merchant and commodity trading advisor, and Gain Capital Group, LLC (GCG), a futures commission merchant and retail foreign exchange dealer. GAA and GCG are wholly owned subsidiaries of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX), the ultimate parent company. For more information, please visit https://www.topthird.com/ or call 877-TT-HEDGE (877-884-3343).

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients to the global markets across all asset classes — providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ:SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,900 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients and 330,000 active retail accounts from approximately 70 offices spread across six continents. More information about the company is available at www.stonex.com .

