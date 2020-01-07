Top thought leaders in AI and business to speak at ValleyML.ai 's exclusive "State of AI and ML" event at Intel on January 14th-15th 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValleyML is the most active and important community of ML & AI Companies and Start-ups, Data Practitioners, Executives and Researchers in the Silicon Valley. The goal is relatively straight-forward, and it is aptly captured by the tagline: Advancing AI to Empower People.

The heavyweight agenda features an impressive AI industry presence of 36 speakers at Intel SC12 auditorium, Santa Clara, California.

ValleyML sponsors include UL, MINDBODY Inc., Ambient Scientific Inc., SEMI, Intel, Western Digital, Texas Instruments, Google, Facebook, Cadence, Xilinx.

The event welcomes a community of CTOs, CEOs, Chief data scientists, product management executives and delegates from some of the world's top technology companies.

Keynote speakers include

Prasad Saripalli , VP ML & AI and Distinguished Engineer at MINDBODY, Inc.

AI-Enabled Marketplaces for Wellness, Beauty & Fitness: Discoverability

Ted Selker , CEO, C3.chat

Using AI to create considerate systems

Gajendra Prasad (GP) Singh, CEO, Ambient Scientific Inc.

Digital Analog (DigAn™) AI Computing: Promises of Analog AI with strength of Digital CMOS

There are two timely panel discussions

Collaboration for Safety of Autonomous Vehicles

Panel Chair/Moderator: John Currie, Business Development Director at UL

Panelists:

Liam Pedersen, Deputy Director, Robotics Alliance Innovation Lab - Silicon Valley

Benjamin Lewis - Director, Strategic Partnerships Automotive & Mobility Liberty Mutual

Mike Wagner - CEO of Edge Case Research

Sagar Behere - Senior Manager, Highly Automated Driving, Toyota Research Institute

Miguel Acosta - Chief, Autonomous Vehicles Branch, DMV

AI tools for creation and debugging

Panel Chair/Moderator: Ted Selker, CEO, C3.chat

Panelists:

Peter Norvig, Director of Research, Google

David Henkel-Wallace, Co-founder, Leela AI

Scott Penberthy, Director of Applied AI, Google

Ken Haase, Chief AI Officer, Doc.AI

Other prominent speakers include Janet George, Chidananda (Chida) Khatua, Corinne David, Mengyue Liang, Ken Urquhart, Leo Janze, Humayun Irshad, Yifang Liu, Magdalini Eirinaki, Jeffrey Shih, Arun Rajasekaran, Steven Woo, Ellie Burns-Brookens, Andra Keay, Chris Ciccolella, Sujata Tibrewala, Louie Tsai, Ajay Baranwal, Herman Pandana, Herman Panadana and David Wei. Organizers include ValleyML Chair Kiran Gunnam, Program Chairs Koji Seto, Promila Agarwal and Mehran Nekuii.

Visit ValleyML.ai/sam4 to download full agenda and register.

SOURCE ValleyML

