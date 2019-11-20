Top thought leaders in AI and business to speak at ValleyML.ai 's exclusive "State of AI and ML" events at SEMI on December 3rd-4th 2019 and at Intel on January 14th-15th 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ValleyML is the most active and important community of ML & AI Companies and Start-ups, Data Practitioners, Executives and Researchers in the Silicon Valley. The goal is relatively straight-forward, and it is aptly captured by the tagline: Advancing AI to Empower People.

ValleyML sponsors include UL, MINDBODY Inc., SEMI, Intel, Western Digital, Texas Instruments, Google, Facebook, Cadence, Xilinx.

These events chaired by Dr. Kiran Gunnam ignite discussion on the benefits of AI deployment in enterprise and in daily life and the spotlight will once again be turned on all aspects of this latest disruptive technology revolution. The events welcome a community of CTOs, CEOs, Chief data scientists, product management executives and delegates from some of the world's top technology companies. These two events feature 12 female speakers. Interested female attendees as well as Press can apply for a discount code at http://bit.ly/compValleyML

The heavyweight agenda for December event at SEMI features an impressive AI industry presence of 24 speakers, including Keynote speakers

Tom Blewitt , VP and Chief Technical Officer for UL's Connected Technologies businesses

Are autonomous systems safe? Why do we need UL 4600 for Autonomous Systems Safety?

Prasad Saripalli , VP ML & AI and Distinguished Engineer at MINDBODY, Inc.

AI-Enabled Marketplaces for Wellness, Beauty & Fitness: Personalization

In addition, there will be a world class panel discussion on "Mainstream Use Cases for AI/ML based Applications in Enterprises".

The heavyweight agenda for January event at Intel features an impressive AI industry presence of 32 speakers, including Keynote speakers

Prasad Saripalli , VP ML & AI and Distinguished Engineer at MINDBODY, Inc.

AI-Enabled Marketplaces for Wellness, Beauty & Fitness: Discoverability

Pradeep Dubey , Intel Senior Fellow and Director of the Parallel Computing Lab, Intel Labs, Intel Corporation

Virtuous Cycle of AI

Ted Selker , CEO, C3.chat

Using AI to create considerate systems

There are two timely panel discussions

Collaboration for Safety of Autonomous Vehicles

AI tools for creation and debugging

