Top Three Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Metal Stamping Market At More Than 5% CAGR - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Metal Stamping Global Market Report 2023, the global metal stamping market size will grow from $198.4 billion in 2022 to $208.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5%. The metal stamping market value is expected to grow to $254.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 5%.

The metal stamping market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. Gestamp Automoción S.A was the largest competitor with 0.7% share of the metal stamping market, followed by Shiloh Industries Inc, Clow Stamping Company Inc., Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping, D&H Industries, Inc. with, Sertec Group Ltd, Acro Metal Stamping, Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd., Goshen Stamping Company with, and Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co. with 0.007%.

Learn More On The Metal Stamping Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-stamping-global-market-report

Top three drivers encouraging major players to invest in the metal stamping market are:

1. Growth In The Medical Equipment Industry

Metal stamping is used for a wide range of medical applications. Some of the common medical parts and components made from metal stamping include surgical instruments, medical device enclosures, medical equipment housings, imaging equipment, thermometer probe covers, oxygen tank subcomponents, pump components and others. It is estimated that the global medical equipment market is expected to grow from $647.4 billion in 2022 to $963.1 billion in 2027. Therefore, growth in the medical equipment market will drive the metal stamping market going froward.

2. Increasing Metal Consumption By The Aerospace Sector

During the forecast period, metal consumption by the aerospace sector will support the growth of the metal stamping market. Aircraft engineers acknowledge steel for its durability, hardness, and resistance to high temperatures. In April 2021, according to Boeing, a US-based corporation that develops, produces and markets missiles, satellites, rockets, rotorcraft, rocket boosters and telecommunications equipment, around 42,730 new jets, valued at $6.3 trillion, will be required over the next 20 years, to accommodate increasing passenger demand and impending jet retirements. This will involve major metal consumption, especially in aluminum.

3. Rise In Urban Population And Demand For Infrastructure

Many people in rural areas are relocating to urban regions in search of a better quality of life. The need for infrastructure and housing is anticipated to rise as a result propelling the growth of the metal stamping industry. In Asian nations like China, India, Vietnam and the Philippines, demand for infrastructure is anticipated to rise sharply. For example, in October 2022, according to the World Bank, globally, over 50% of the population lives in urban areas. By 2045, the world's urban population will increase by 1.5 times to 6 billion. Therefore, the urban populations will generate demand for automobiles, modern electronics and other products, driving the metal stamping market growth.

Request A Free Sample Of The Metal Stamping Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7053&type=smp

According to the metal stamping market analysis, market-trend-based strategies that metal stamping market companies can adopt include focusing on technological advances for providing comparable or even superior products and technologies, considering strategic investments to expand and build new metal stamping facilities, focusing on partnerships and collaborations to expand product portfolio and geographic presence and improving research and development (R&D) activities for the development of new solutions for metal stamping.

View More Similar Market Reports:

Metalworking Machinery Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metalworking-machinery-global-market-report

Metal Products Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-products-global-market-report

Structural Steel Fabrication Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/structural-steel-fabrication-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd