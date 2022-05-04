Top Thriving South Florida Techy Locations That Are The Best Phone Repair Shop

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a great day at Techy!

Launching multiple successful businesses that are doing well is always the goal for companies to win big. Techy has built a reputation for being the best phone repair shop in South Florida. The expanding technology company is rapidly growing throughout the United States as well. With over 150 locations throughout the United States and developing new stores in 9 countries.

On Swappa's 82 best phone repair shops near Miami/Fort Lauderdale list, over 20 Techy locations made the list. One or more shops made it to several regions section of the list. Check out the list to see which Techy location you can go to for the best phone repair services in your area. Whether you are a local or visiting South Florida for vacation, you will want to know where you can get the best phone repair service and accessories.

https://swappa.com/repair/near-miami-fort-lauderdale

Techy has trained technicians that can provide you with repairs for your broken screen, charging port, battery replacement, and more. Along with the repair services, they have outstanding customer service. If you have any questions about your device, the Techy team will be happy to assist you so that you can use all the benefits that your device has to offer.

If you have an iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, or any other device, don't hesitate to visit a Techy location near you. Their technicians are skilled at repairing different brands. One of the things that customers rave about is that they are quick and convenient. After a free diagnostic of your smart device, repair services can take up to as little as 15 minutes to complete. A lifetime warranty on repairs is another benefit that customers can look forward to when going to Techy. Under warranty, device parts and repair service are covered.

Customers can make Techy their one-stop shop for all their smartphone needs and bundle their repair service with tempered glasses and cases. Customers have various accessory options to purchase for their devices at their locations.

Techy customers can also inquire about other repair services for their computers, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, and any devices with a power button.

Smart home installations are another service that the growing repair franchise has added to its list of services. Over the past few years, more individuals have made their homes suitable for work, school, and playtime. Customers can book an appointment with a Techy technician for TV mounting, smart camera installation, smart doorbell installs, etc.

If you need any repairs, accessories, or installation for your smart device, you can visit a Techy store nearby.

https://techycompany.com/find-a-location

